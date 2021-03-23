Apple card, underwriter Goldman Sachs committed no fair lending violations

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services on Tuesday said it concluded its investigation of Apple's credit card and its underwriter Goldman Sachs Group Inc and found no evidence of unlawful discrimination against applicants under the state's fair lending law.

New York launched the investigation in late 2019 after a tech entrepreneur alleged on social media that the Apple card's algorithms committed gender bias because he was given a credit limit that was 20 times what his wife received.

The investigation included a review of thousands of pages of records submitted by Goldman and Apple, interviews with Apple card applicants and data for roughly 400,0000 Apple card applicants from New York state.

The Apple Card, launched in 2019, was the first time Goldman Sachs offered a credit card.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Trace announces $8M seed to help companies coordinate budgets

    Trace, an early startup that wants to bring a taste of SaaS to the budgeting side of the house, announced an $8 million seed round today led by Greylock and Uncork Capital with participation from Nyca Partners, Redpoint Ventures and various individual angels. Mike Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO at the company describes Trace as the first service designed specifically for finance teams to deal with budgeting. Trace handles all the core interactions between finance and everyone they need to work with in the business, focusing on budget owners.

  • Apple to pay $308.5 million for allegedly violating a DRM patent

    Apple has been ordered to pay $308.5 million in a lawsuit alleging that the copyright protection in the App Store and Music violates PMC's patents.

  • Tech Leads Stock Gains as Treasury Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led U.S. equity gains as a dip in Treasury yields provided a tailwind for stocks.The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 fared even better as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from the highest levels in about 14 months. Small-cap shares underperformed. The bond market remains in focus this week amid a slate of auctions and moves by the Federal Reserve to let a key bank capital exemption lapse.The dollar weakened slightly and oil edged higher after its worst week since October. Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted.Steadier yields provided relief after last week’s Treasury selloff served as a stark reminder of concern that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policy makers. At the same time, traders are betting that growth will swell corporate profits as vaccines work to curb the global pandemic.“The rise in long-term yields has kind of affected every move we’ve seen in equity markets, from the big selloff in the higher growth stuff to the rotation into the more economically sensitive sectors,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Any time there is some rate stabilization, it’s kind of the spark for tech to capture a little bit of gains.”There’s no sign yet that faster economic growth will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Monday. For unwanted inflation to take hold, expectations for price increases would have to really move and begin to get factored into business decisions and wage bargaining, he added.In European markets Monday, gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms on the Stoxx 600 Index. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of 7% in the lira. Asian shares slipped.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index increased 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.The euro strengthened 0.3% to $1.1937.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3863.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.68%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.55 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.3% to $1,739.60 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: You waste more than $1,000 of food a year. Chew on that

    The world wastes more than 1 billion tons of food every year, according to the U.N. That's 17% of total food available to consumers.

  • Facebook will bring back F8 on June 2 as a pared-back, single-day, virtual-only conference for developers

    After a few twists and turns and then ultimately cancelling its F8 developer conference last year over Covid-19 concerns, Facebook today announced a return of the event in a virtual-only format it is calling F8 Refresh. Mark is maybe the operative word here: there will be no Mark Zuckerberg keynote this year, Facebook has confirmed to me. Instead of words from its founder and CEO, Facebook will have Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships, delivering the opening presentation at the event, which will as usual provide some updates on new launches for the platform.

  • Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February

    Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year. Severe winter storms also had an impact on the sale of existing homes, which declined 6.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million units.

  • AstraZeneca may have used outdated data in its US vaccine trial results, giving an 'incomplete view' of how well the shot worked, officials said

    The NIAID said AstraZeneca should urgently ensure the most accurate, up-to-date vaccine efficacy data was made public.

  • The ubiquitous orchid: A pandemic project with surprises

    Moth orchids, gorgeous but common, with sweet patterned faces, are widely sold by supermarkets and other retailers. In fact, orchids are now “the most popular blooming florist crop in the world,” says Marc Hachadourian, senior orchid curator at the New York Botanical Garden.

  • Boulder shooting – live: Police to hold press conference after 10 killed at Colorado King Soopers Store

    Follow the latest updates

  • Lauren Boebert sends fundraising email saying ‘hell no’ to gun control after mass shooting in her state

    ‘Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left,’ representative’s email reportedly reads

  • Donald Trump Makes Striking Omission From His List Of 'Very Good' Republicans

    The ex-president failed to include a key ally in his list of "very good people" in the GOP.

  • Boris Johnson flies into another storm over deal for second ‘Brexit jet’

    Boris Johnson has risked another row over the use of taxpayers’ money after procuring a second plane painted in the colours of the Union flag. Downing Street confirmed on Monday night that the UK had acquired a second aircraft, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged of it stationed at Stansted Airport with a red, white and blue paintwork. The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, Cabinet ministers and members of the Royal family for short-haul flights. However, a government spokesman refused to say how much the lease deal cost when approached by The Telegraph, although they insisted it was “value for money”. Details of the contract are due to be published later this year. It comes just months after the Prime Minister was accused of squandering £900,000 on a paint job of the RAF Voyager – known as the ‘Brexit jet’ – an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul trips. “The aircraft with its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when it is used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior members of the royal household,” the spokesman said. “It also offers value for money compared to the ad-hoc hire of private planes.” The spokesman added that commercial flights were the “preferred option” for ministers and that costs were “taken into account in all travel decisions”. The move prompted a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet office minister, telling The Independent: “It speaks volumes of the Tories’ priorities that it will throw taxpayers’ cash at a private Tory government jet and Union Jack paint job at the same time as imposing a public sector pay freeze, cuts to Universal Credit, and tax rises for millions of workers. “The Government must come clean over how much public money it has spent on this second private plane – given it is not long after it splurged nearly £1m of taxpayers’ cash on its first private plane – in the middle of a pandemic.”

  • Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

    The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian officials to move freely through border crossings, had been confiscated. "We have raised the matter with the (Israeli) embassy (and) informed them that, as a host country, the Netherlands is very invested in the fact that the ICC must be able to carry out its work without interference," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman said.

  • Fed pays US Treasury $86.9 billion, largest sum in 4 years

    The Federal Reserve reported Monday that it earned $88.6 billion in 2020 and paid back to the federal government $86.9 billion, the largest Fed payment to the government in four years. The Fed said that its earnings were up $33.1 billion last year, a gain that reflected falling interest rates which meant the central bank paid commercial banks less in interest payments on bank reserves that the Fed requires them to keep. The $86.9 billion in payments to the U.S. Treasury was a 58.3% increase from the Fed's payment of $54.9 billion in 2019.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Niger's top court confirms Bazoum as next president

    Niger's top court on Sunday confirmed Mohamed Bazoum's victory in last month's presidential run-off, allowing the ruling party candidate to be sworn into office next month. Bazoum's inauguration on April 2 will mark the West African country's first transfer of power from one democratically-elected leader to another. President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • Colwin: Sex harassment claim by Cuomo aide could damage gov most

    FOX News legal analyst discusses possible charges against the New York Democrat on 'America Reports'

  • Astroscale space debris removal demo set for launch

    A mission will shortly launch to showcase commercial technology needed to clean up low-Earth orbit.