Apple Cash will offer virtual card numbers for online shopping

Apple Cash may soon offer a "virtual card number" in the iOS 17.4 beta that can be used to shop online where Apple Pay isn't available, according to a Reddit post spotted by 9to5Mac. The new feature promises a new security code for every transaction and the number can be accessed in Safari's Autofill for easy use.

In the beta, Apple Cash users are prompted to "set up virtual card number." Once that's done, you can see it via the settings menu, including the card number, expiration date and security code. The number is separate from the one used for Apple Pay transactions and can be changed, according to 9to5Mac.

As a reminder, Apple Cash is similar to a debit card, allowing you to send and receive money via Apple Pay and the Message app. Funds can be stored and it can be linked to a bank account or other debit card to transfer money back and forth. Apple Pay cashback earnings are paid off as Apple Cash, and funds can be used to pay off Apple Pay balances.

Apple Cash used to be operated on the Discover Network, but Apple switched over to Visa back in 2022. Until now, though, Apple Cash has had no card number, so using it online was a non-starter. Apple says 15 percent of retailers still don't accept Apple Pay — so with the virtual card number, you might be able to pay with Apple Cash on those sites. The feature is still in beta on iOS 17.4, which is supposed to arrive in March.

Apple Cash update adds 'virtual card number' for online shopping (Reddit/simpledsp)