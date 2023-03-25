Apple CEO Cook Stresses Ties With China at Beijing Event

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook returned to China to attend the high-profile China Development Forum to celebrate the iPhone maker’s ties to the region even as tensions grow between Beijing and Washington.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Apple and China have grown together, Cook said during an onstage discussion on technology and education at the state-sponsored showcase on Saturday. He highlighted the company’s concerns about the abuse of technology, given recent strides in artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

“This has been a symbiotic kind of relationship that I think we both enjoyed,” Cook said. Apple plans to increase spending on its rural education program in China to 100 million yuan ($15 million), he said, adding that it was important for children to hone both their coding and critical thinking skills in a fast-changing world.

Innovation will only speed up, and creators of technology need to use them in the “right way” to help humanity, not work against it, he said. “I think that’s a tremendous responsibility for any creator, is to do that.”

Earlier in his trip, Cook stopped at an Apple retail store in Beijing with Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s retail chief, and other executives.

During his trip to China, Cook also met with Chinese government officials. The meetings, along with his attendance at the event, are crucial as Cook seeks to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with the Chinese government. Apple builds the vast majority of its products in China, boosting the local economy, and has unique access to the Chinese market, including the ability to operate dozens of stores, sell products and run multiple online services.

Since Cook orchestrated an expansion in China about a decade ago, the Apple’s products have grown in popularity in the region. The company now counts on Greater China for about 20% of its sales. Led by the iPhone, the Cupertino, California-based company has brought in over $40 billion in China-based revenue each year since 2015 and nearly reached $75 billion in China sales in the last fiscal year.

The relationship is showing signs of fraying, however. Anchored by Foxconn, or Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Apple’s manufacturing presence in China has been broad and unshakable for over two decades. But the company has suffered snags in production in recent years due to a US and China trade war and Covid-triggered factory closures, delaying launches of products like the 2022 MacBook Air and limiting supply of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The partnership has also exposed Apple to criticism at home about its compliance with Chinese laws on censorship and data storage. The company has made changes to its products in recent years to address Beijing’s concerns, including limiting the AirDrop file-sharing feature in a way that is widely seen as a mode to deter protests.

Apple’s ongoing efforts to shift some production outside of China could put further pressure on the Chinese economy that is expected to grow at a muted rate of 5% this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that he wants to boost high-end manufacturing.

--With assistance from Debby Wu and Mark Gurman.

(Updates with comments at forum)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Big Reason to Buy This Nasdaq Stock Hand Over Fist Before It Is Too Late

    Apple has been in fine form on the market, and a rumored product could help it sustain its impressive momentum.

  • T-Mobile and Verizon Take Different Paths Down a Dark Road

    In many ways, arguing among these three companies is like making a case for MVP in the National Basketball Association. T-Mobile has a legitimate claim to being the "best wireless network," but so do AT&T and Verizon .

  • Center for Mandarin Learning to open in North Jersey as interest in Chinese dialect grows

    The Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning, part of the Bergen Chinese School, is opening as demand rises for Chinese language instruction in the U.S.

  • Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japan Consortium

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. accepted a buyout offer from a Japanese consortium, as the iconic conglomerate moved a step closer to ending a troubled chapter in its more-than-140-year history. Shares jumped on Friday in Tokyo.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Sho

  • Biden energy secretary defends praising China on climate change spending in fiery hearing exchange

    Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had a heated exchange Friday with Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler on her previous comments praising China's energy policy.

  • Bard vs. ChatGPT vs. Bing: Why Google Restricted Its Chatbot (Exclusive)

    Google’s new AI chatbot Bard is more restricted than OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing. It also can get things wrong. Google’s Sissie Hsiao about it all to WSJ’s Joanna Stern in an exclusive interview. Photo illustration: Preston Jessee for The Wall Street Journal

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook one of few US execs expected to attend China investment conference amid tensions

    Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly set to appear at the China Development Forum this weekend in Beijing.

  • US, Canada plan North American chip corridor, starting with IBM expansion

    The United States and Canada said on Friday they would work together to create a bilateral semiconductor manufacturing corridor, as International Business Machines signaled its intent to expand in Canada. The news came as U.S. President Joe Biden, who is visiting Canada, issued a joint pledge with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand together against authoritarian regimes in part by reducing their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors. The Canadian government will spend C$250 million ($181.94 million) on its domestic semiconductor industry to boost research and development and manufacturing, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

  • Small U.S. banks see record drop in deposits after SVB collapse

    Borrowings at small banks, defined as all but the biggest 25 commercial U.S. banks, increased by $253 billion to a record $669.6 billion, the Fed's weekly data showed. "As a result, small banks had $97 billion more in cash on hand at the end of the week, suggesting that some of the borrowing was to build war chests as a precautionary measure in case depositors asked to redeem their money," Capital Economics' analyst Paul Ashworth wrote. SVB collapsed after it was unable to meet a swift and massive run by depositors who took out tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

  • 5 great new iPhone features that are hidden in iOS 16.4

    iOS 16.4 is launching next week with a handful of new features. While you already know this update is set to bring 30+ emojis, web-push … The post 5 great new iPhone features that are hidden in iOS 16.4 appeared first on BGR.

  • Dealing with annoying spam texts on iPhone might be easier than you think

    Spam calls, emails and texts are something that plague many of us, but there is an easy way to deal with it.

  • Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips -media

    SHENZHEN, China -Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior executive. Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb. 28, the Chinese financial news magazine reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

  • The New Apple Watch Series 8 Is (Somehow) Still on Sale

    The Apple Watch Series 8 features built-in GPS and fitness tracking, and is still $70 off on Amazon

  • Metaverse is just VR, admits Meta, as it lobbies against 'arbitrary' network fee

    Meta, the self-styled "metaverse company" formerly known as Facebook, has taken on a novel role de-hyping the virtual world technology its founder bet the farm on just a few short years ago. No, it hasn't announced another pivot -- rather it's been forced to dial down the multicolored metaverse hype as it lobbies against a proposal pushed by European mobile network operators who want regional lawmakers to force major content providers (i.e. The telcos' complaints about their (relative) poverty (vs tech giants) is obviously controversial but does appear to have bent ears in Brussels: In February, EU lawmakers announced an exploratory consultation on the future of network funding.

  • Apple TV+ Has a Branding Problem – and ‘Ted Lasso’ Alone Won’t Win the Streaming Wars | Analysis

    The tech giant needs to invest more in its streamer's content strategy or pivot, experts tell TheWrap

  • How and where to buy refurbished tech online

    Economically and environmentally, refurbished tech is sometimes a better bet than new – here's what to know before you buy.

  • Amazon's secret device page is bursting with hidden tech deals — up to 50% off

    Snap up the Fire HD 8 tablet for only $70, the Echo Show 8 for $55 off and more steals.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 50%

    Snag a bestselling inflatable kayak for half off, a massively popular TV for $90 and more great savings.

  • Subaru's STI Could Become STe, Y'know, For Electric Vehicles

    Depending on who you ask, an STI is either something you get after a regrettable Tinder hookup, or one of the most important names in the auto enthusiast world. Subaru’s STI models are legendary for bringing rally-inspired performance to the streets. Even enthusiasts who have no interest in owning one still have to respect the badge. And yet, as Subaru looks to electrify its lineup, the STI name may be on the chopping block, replaced by STe.