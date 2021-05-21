Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in the Epic v. Apple trial. Here are 4 key takeaways.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachery Eanes
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first time as CEO of Apple, Tim Cook entered into a courtroom on Friday to defend his company’s business model.

Cook’s testimony came on the last day of the much-watched Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, an antitrust case that could forever change how Apple’s App Store operates.

The lawsuit dates back to August when Cary-based Epic Games, the developer of the popular Fortnite video game, inserted its own payment system within its iPhone app. It was an effort to circumvent Apple’s 30% mandatory fee on in-app purchases, but it resulted in Fortnite being kicked out of the App Store.

Epic’s contention remains that apps should be able to provide their own payment systems and be able to avoid the App Store altogether. In his own time on the witness stand at the beginning of the trial earlier this month, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said Apple’s tight control stifles his North Carolina-based company’s ambitions and growth.

Apple believes opening up the App Store will undermine the security on its phones.

Cook, taking the stand for nearly four hours on Friday, repeated that contention, saying Apple’s policies in the App Store are about “safety, security and privacy” rather than maintaining some form of monopoly.

“[Privacy] is a core part of our design, not an add-on. In the case of the App Store,” he said, adding Apple rejects 40% of apps, “we review every app that goes on the store because there are malicious things that can occur.”

As a result, iPhones are more secure than other smartphones on the market, he said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the Ronald V. Dellums building in Oakland, Calif., after testifying in a federal court case brought by Epic Games on Friday, May 21, 2021. Epic, maker of the video game Fortnite, charges that Apple has transformed its App Store into an illegal monopoly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Apple CEO Tim Cook leaves the Ronald V. Dellums building in Oakland, Calif., after testifying in a federal court case brought by Epic Games on Friday, May 21, 2021. Epic, maker of the video game Fortnite, charges that Apple has transformed its App Store into an illegal monopoly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

As the trial heads into the end stretch, here are some of the biggest takeaways from Cook’s testimony:

Gamers disproportionately affected

The most interesting part of Cook’s day on the stand may have come toward the very end.

Before breaking into a closed session, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the bench trial, spent around 10 minutes lobbing direct questions at Cook about Apple’s business model.

The line of questions, which may give an insight into Gonzalez Rogers’ thought process, raised concerns about why developers aren’t allowed to communicate cheaper purchasing options outside of the App Store to customers. Epic Games, for example, can’t tell iPhone users that V-Bucks, the game’s currency, could be found for a cheaper price on its website.

“What is the problem with allowing users to have choice, especially with gaming content, to find a cheaper option for content?” she asked Cook. “If they wanted to get cheaper V-Bucks, and they don’t know that they have got that option, what is the problem with them giving that option?”

Cook responded that Apple needs to “get a return” on the “intellectual property” it provides to developers.

This, however, is resulting in the gaming industry “generating a disproportionate amount of money relative to the IP you have given them, and everyone else,” Gonzalez Rogers said.

“In effect,” she added, “it’s almost as if they’re subsidizing everyone else,” like free banking apps from Wells Fargo or Bank of America that don’t have in-app purchases.

This artist rendering shows Apple CEO Tim Cook on the witness stand during a trial in San Ramon, Calif., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Cook described the company&#x002019;s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world&#x002019;s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.
This artist rendering shows Apple CEO Tim Cook on the witness stand during a trial in San Ramon, Calif., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Cook agreed games create the most revenue for the App Store. However, the free apps, which account for 85% of the App Store, create the huge audience on the iPhones that gaming companies benefit from, he noted.

“I understand the notion that somehow Apple brings the customer to the games. But after that first interaction, the developers of the games are keeping their customers. Apple’s just profiting off that,” Gonzalez Rogers said.

She suggested that there could be other ways Apple could monetize the App Store than the 30% fee. Cook said Apple believes that’s the best way to repay the benefits it provides developers.

Gonzalez Rogers also cited a survey that said 39% of app developers are dissatisfied with the App Store. “It doesn’t seem to me you feel pressure or competition to actually ... address the concerns of developers,” she said.

Gonzalez Rogers also said she was skeptical of the reasoning behind Apple’s decision last November to lower App Store fees from 30% to 15% for small businesses.

“At least from what I’ve seen thus far,” she said, “that really wasn’t the result of competition. That seemed to be a result of the pressure that you’re feeling from investigations, from lawsuits, not competition.”

Cook responded, “It was the result of feeling like we should do something for COVID.

“Of course we had those things — the lawsuits and all the rest of the stuff — in the back of my head,” he said. “But the thing that triggered it was we were very worried about small businesses.”

This courtroom sketch shows Apple CEO Tim Cook being questioned by U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers during a trial in San Ramon, Calif., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Cook described the company&#x002019;s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world&#x002019;s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. (Vicki Behringer via AP)
This courtroom sketch shows Apple CEO Tim Cook being questioned by U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers during a trial in San Ramon, Calif., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. (Vicki Behringer via AP)

Cook sees fierce competition, not a monopoly

Cook spent the opening parts of his testimony attempting to highlight what he views as a fierce amount of competition for Apple’s iPhone and App Store.

“It is fiercely competitive in mobile,” Cook said, noting it competes against companies like Google, Samsung, Huawei and others in the smart phone market.

He put its worldwide market share in the smartphone market at 15%, while it is in the “high-30s,” in the U.S. The app stores on those other phones, he added, are direct competitors. Cook included video game consoles, like the PlayStation and Xbox, as direct competitors as well, though that has been argued throughout the trial.

Cook said competition has dictated its App Store policies, as he believes one of the main reasons customers choose Apple products is because of the company’s commitment to privacy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks through the Ronald V. Dellums building, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Cook is expected to take the witness stand Friday to defend the company&#x002019;s iPhone app store against charges that it has grown into an illegal monopoly &#x002014; one far more profitable than his predecessor Steve Jobs envisioned when it opened up 13 years ago.
Apple CEO Tim Cook walks through the Ronald V. Dellums building, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Cook is expected to take the witness stand Friday to defend the company’s iPhone app store against charges that it has grown into an illegal monopoly — one far more profitable than his predecessor Steve Jobs envisioned when it opened up 13 years ago.

He noted those policies have resulted in malware rates on iPhones being around 1% to 2%, while Android phones, which allow users to download apps outside of its app store, have rates closer to 30% to 40%. “It is quite the difference,” he told Gonzalez Rogers.

As for the 30% in-app purchasing fees, Cook said, those help create a financial return for the investments Apple makes into the App Store. Cook proudly highlighted that Apple spent $16.2 billion on research and development in 2019 and $18.8 billion last year.

Apple’s privacy stances in China

In response to Cook’s comments on the importance of privacy, Epic lawyers brought up Apple’s business practices in China.

In China, the company’s iCloud service, which allows users to store data from their phones, is partly managed by GCBD, a company owned by the Chinese government, because of Chinese law.

“When Apple agrees to share user data with a Chinese state entity ... that is a situation where commitment to privacy and financial interests are in conflict,” Epic counsel Gary Bornstein said.

Cook disagreed, saying it follows the rules of the countries where it has business.

“We have to comply with the laws in the jurisdictions that we operate in,” Cook replied, adding he believes Apple’s presence in China is “in the best interests of the people there.”

Epic, it should be noted, also has strong ties to China. Chinese tech firm Tencent owns around a 40% stake in Epic.

App Store profitability

A large portion of Cook’s back-and-forth with Epic lawyers centered on the profitability of the App Store.

Cook answered repeatedly that he did not know the exact profit margins of the App Store, as that was something Apple didn’t break out.

He said he “had a feel” that it was profitable.

When presented with internal documents and third-party expertise that the App Store had profit margins of around 70% to 80%, he insisted those documents weren’t taking into account how Apple actually does its financial accounting.

Cook later said he didn’t know how much Apple received from Google for making its search engine the default option on the iPhone.

Google pays around $10 billion to be the default search engine on Apple products, a fact that was unearthed by a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust investigation.

When Bornstein asked Cook if that number was correct, he replied, “I don’t know.”

Trial wraps up Monday

The trial is expected to wrap up on Monday, though it is not clear when Gonzalez Rogers’ decision in the case will be released.

She has previously said it would not likely come on Monday or the next day, The New York Times reported.

Whatever her decision is will likely be appealed to a higher court.

“I know I’m just a stepping stone for all of you,” she previously said in court.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore recalled once greeting Hugh Grant by kissing him for 10 minutes straight

    Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant spoke about the incident on Barrymore's chat show, recalling how the producers with them didn't know what to make of it.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Spain to welcome back UK tourists from Monday - but Number 10 still says don't go

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country would be “delighted” to welcome back British tourists from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. Speaking at a tourism conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said that Spain was lifting restrictions as the rate of new Covid infections had dropped significantly in the UK while vaccinations were progressing well. “They are welcome without restrictions or health requirements,” he said. Tourism, he added, “will be the lever to end the economic crisis,” adding that “thousands of families have seen their way of life jeopardised in the last year,” in reference to the 2.7 million Spaniards directly employed by tourism before the pandemic, representing 12.4 per cent of GDP. Prior to coronavirus, British tourists were the largest group of nationals who visited Spain, with 18 million trips to the Mediterranean country registered in 2019. Mr Sanchez also announced citizens from nine other countries including Australia, China and Japan will also be able to visit Spain from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. However, the announcement was tempered by the UK government’s attitude towards British tourists travelling there. Spain is desperate to be placed on the UK’s travel green list like its neighbour Portugal. For now, Spain remains on the Government’s amber list, meaning Madrid’s lifting of restrictions does not exempt British travellers from having to pay for three Covid tests, one prior to and two after travelling home, and a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival back in Britain.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing

  • As Biden meets South Korean leader, Mideast again distracts him from focusing on Asia

    Biden's meeting with Moon Jae-in on Friday at the White House is overshadowed by the Mideast conflict, foiling his effort to shift his foreign policy focus to Asia.

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.

  • Bill Gates still wearing wedding ring in first major public appearance since filing for divorce

    The wedding band was visible on the ring finger of the left hand of the Microsoft co-founder

  • Prince Harry: Meghan let go of suicidal thoughts because it would be ‘unfair’ after Diana’s death

    “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life,” Prince Harry said. In his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry opens up to Oprah Winfrey about the traumatizing evening when his wife Meghan Markle confessed that she was suicidal. Harry recalls how in January 2019, Markle told him she was deeply depressed.

  • Panthers receiver DJ Moore will wear a new jersey number for the 2021 NFL season

    DJ Moore had previously alluded to the number change in April.