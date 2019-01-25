Apple changes its mind, says it will pay photo contest winners after all

Twitter More

Sometimes, all one needs is a little motivation.

After photographers, artists, and news outlets such as Mashable pointed out that Apple's "Shot on iPhone" photo contest rules were unfair, the company altered its photo contest rules (spotted by The Verge), saying it will offer the contest winners a licensing fee for use of their work.

The blog post announcing the contest now has this text at the bottom: "Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work. Photographers who shoot the final 10 winning photos will receive a licensing fee for use of such photos on billboards and other Apple marketing channels." Read more...

