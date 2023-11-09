Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers minor stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is on his way home after suffering a minor stroke, according to US media reports.

Mr Wozniak told ABC News a MRI scan confirmed he had a stroke whilst attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital after passing out at the conference, according to the CNN news website.

The BBC has contacted representatives of Mr Wozniak for comment.

Better known in the tech world as Woz, Mr Wozniak is a Silicon Valley veteran who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and invented the first Apple computer.

Apple went on to become the most valuable company in the world.

The computing pioneer signed a letter in March alongside Elon Musk calling for a pause in the development of the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models.

He called for the regulation of AI when he spoke to the BBC in May 2023, fearing the technology would be harnessed by "bad actors".

He said: "AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are."

But he sounded a note of scepticism that regulators would get it right: "I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad."

