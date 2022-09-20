Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak renuites with, signs his 1976 Apple I motherboard creation

The Daily Beast

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.There was “no snub” aimed at Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and he was seated in the second row because of his age, a source at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast Monday evening.The source sought to quell speculation that Harry and wife Meghan Markle had been seated in the second row as a snub following their es