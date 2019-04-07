Apple cuts HomePod price by $50 as smart speaker battle intensifies

Apple's HomePod is officially getting a bit cheaper.

On Thursday Apple quietly dropped the price of its Siri-powered smart speaker to $299, a $50 drop from its original price of $349.

The speaker, which was praised by critics for its sound last year but dinged on its smart capabilities, is Apple's rival to Google's Home, Amazon's Echo and the increasingly crowded field of smart speakers powered by the Google Assistant and Alexa made by the likes of Sonos, Bose and others.

All three smart devices can do tasks like play music, give you the weather or set timers, HomePod, however, still lacks the ability to do more advanced functions like call an Uber or play music directly from Spotify, Google Play Music or Pandora (you can play those services off your iPhone through AirPlay).

'What music should I play?': In battle of Google, Alexa and Siri, here's who answers best

Hey, Google and Alexa: Parents worry voice assistants can listen in on kids, survey finds

Google's Home and Amazon's Echo, while not as acoustically rich as Apple's speaker, start at $129 and $99.99, respectively. Miniature versions such as the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are even cheaper.

Sonos' rival One, meanwhile, retails for $199 and has Alexa support built-in (the company has previously announced Google Assistant was coming to the speaker but has yet to reveal an exact date).

The price cut is not the lowest the HomePod has dropped to, however. Apple's smart speaker fell to $250 during the holidays at a few retailers including Best Buy, B&H and Target.

According to February data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Apple's speaker accounted for a lowly 6% of the U.S. smart speaker market. Amazon's Echo had 70% while Google's Home had 24%.

Sonos One: Sonos plus Alexa makes for a smart — and great-sounding — speaker

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple cuts HomePod price by $50 as smart speaker battle intensifies