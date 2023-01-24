Apple debuts programs highlighting data privacy and security

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

Apple (AAPL) is launching a new campaign to highlight its privacy and data security offerings as part of Data Security Day on Jan. 28, and it’s using some of its star power to do it. On Tuesday, the tech giant debuted a new video starring “Ted Lasso’s” Nick Mohammed, as he navigates his day via his iPhone.

The video, titled “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data,” is broken down into chapters highlighting features like Mail Privacy Protection, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, and App Tracking Transparency, is meant to provide users with a better understanding of Apple’s privacy and data security features.

Apple regularly calls out its privacy options, pointing to them as a capability that other device makers can’t match. That’s also drawn criticism from companies like Meta (META), which have been hurt by Apple’s privacy efforts. The social media network has blamed App Tracking Transparency in particular for a downturn in its ability to target users with ads, leading to a decline in ad sales.

Apple has debuted a new video outlining its various data privacy and security offerings. (Image: Apple)
Apple has debuted a new video outlining its various data privacy and security offerings. (Image: Apple)

In addition to the video, which is viewable on Apple’s homepage, the company announced that it’s launching a new Today at Apple program dedicated to helping new consumers setup and better understand their iPhone’s privacy features. Today at Apple is a series of in-person educational events Apple hosts at its various brick and mortar stores.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

Apple’s latest privacy-focused ad isn’t nearly as antagonistic as prior advertisements. In the past, the company has hit out at everyone from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to Meta and everything in between with ads designed to get consumers to trust Apple as the only company that can keep their data safe.

Apple previously rolled out features that explain the kind of data apps track, how often they access that data, and more. While the video and educational session are clearly meant to sell more Apple products, they aren’t without merit.

Apple has famously fought against authorities in the U.S. and abroad to protect users’ privacy, even going head-to-head against the Department of Justice when it demanded Apple create a backdoor to access a terrorists’ iPhone.

Apple, however, has also been criticized for not fighting back against China’s government and its requests to block apps in the Apple App Store in China that allow consumers to access sites blocked by the Communist Party.

For Apple, security and data privacy are as much of a product feature as the camera on the iPhone. And so far, it’s paying off.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mattress maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

    Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. Its prepackaged bankruptcy plan calls for debt to be reduced to $300 million from $1.9 billion. Serta Simmons also lined up $125 million in financing to keep operating, including to pay its 3,600 employees.

  • Microsoft earnings: Tech giant to report Q2 earnings amid declining PC sales, cloud growth

    Microsoft will report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • What is ChatGPT? OpenAI’s popular chatbot explained

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down ChatGPT, where it came from, its functions, and its risks.

  • GE's 2023 profit forecast weighed down by renewable energy business

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on robust demand for its jet engines and power equipment, but offered a disappointing profit forecast for this year as it struggles with persistent problems at its renewable energy business. GE expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $1.60 to $2.00 per share this year, up from a profit of 77 cents a share in 2022. It, however, forecast an operating loss between $200 million and $600 million for its energy business GE Vernova in 2023.

  • Stock market prices show investors ‘like when activists target companies’: Professor

    Boston College Professor of Finance Vyacheslav Fos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the increase in activist investor campaigns, navigating the intersection of profit and purpose, market volatility, and the outlook for Salesforce.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • Logitech Registers 17% Revenue Decline In Q3 As Macro Challenges Weigh; Reiterates Cautious Outlook

    Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) reported third-quarter FY23 revenue of $1.27 billion, down 17% year-on-year at constant currency, below the consensus of $1.31 billion. Category sales in Video Collaboration fell by 16%, and Pointing Devices decreased by 8% in CC. Gaming sales decreased by 10%, and Keyboards & Combos sales declined by 17% in CC. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 270 bps to 37.9%. Adjusted EPS of $1.14 missed the consensus of $1.18. Logitech held $1.04 billion in cash and

  • Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems

    Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia's latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers. Researchers plan to develop a model with 175 billion parameters over time which would also be fluent in Danish and Norwegian, Nvidia said in a blog post. Funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Berzelius supercomputer was unveiled in 2021 at Linköping University featuring 60 of the fastest AI systems from Nvidia.

  • Twitter account of Indian actress Ranaut restored after two-year ban

    The Twitter account of leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been restored two years after she was banned following a tweet urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue one of his political opponents. Ranaut sent a screen-shot of her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam from her Instagram account on Tuesday and said she was "glad to be back on Twitter".

  • Finland says time-out needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's foreign minister said on Tuesday a time-out of a few weeks was needed in Finland and Sweden's talks with Turkey on their application to join the NATO military alliance. Turkey's president said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country's support after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend, which included the burning of a copy of the Koran. "A time-out is needed before we return to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust has settled after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • Microsoft makes its third multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI

    Microsoft has confirmed a third sizeable investment into American research lab OpenAI.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

    Danone, the dairy giant behind Dannon and Horizon Organic, aims to cut methane emissions from its milk supply chain by 30% over seven years.

  • D.R. Horton’s Earnings Contained a Revenue Surprise. The Stock Is Climbing.

    The home builder said it has been reducing some home prices and using more incentives, with a potential impact to its first-quarter earnings.

  • Microsoft to invest billions in OpenAI in quest to beat out Amazon, Google

    Microsoft announced it is making a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI.

  • GE Sees Annual Profit Below Estimates Amid Renewables Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. continues to grapple with lingering issues in its renewable energy business, even as the slimmed-down manufacturer says strong demand for air travel will help boost overall profits this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Verizon (VZ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.83% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • GE, 3M and Danaher Results Paint Mixed Picture for Industrial Sector

    Tuesday's results deluge offers a health check for American manufacturing, and how U.S. industrial heavyweights are coping with waning consumer demand and slowing economic growth. + **General Electric** reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street forecasts, driven by [strong demand for jet engines and power equipment](https://www.wsj.com/articles/general-electric-ge-q4-earnings-report-2022-11674561785). Shares fell around 2% in early trading. + **3M** reported [a slowdown in sales](https

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia Stocks Jump on Monday

    Today's video focuses on recent analysts' upgrades affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), causing stock prices to jump over 5% on Monday. Is it too early to get excited about semiconductor stocks when earnings are right around the corner? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • How To Increase The Yield On T Stock With Options

    AT&T recently earned a designation as a top value stock by Goldman Sachs. A covered call option strategy is a way to boost the income from T stock. AT&T stock is due to report earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday and analysts are specifically watching the 2023 free-cash-flow outlook.