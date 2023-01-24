Apple debuts programs highlighting data privacy and security

Apple (AAPL) is launching a new campaign to highlight its privacy and data security offerings as part of Data Security Day on Jan. 28, and it’s using some of its star power to do it. On Tuesday, the tech giant debuted a new video starring “Ted Lasso’s” Nick Mohammed, as he navigates his day via his iPhone.

The video, titled “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data,” is broken down into chapters highlighting features like Mail Privacy Protection, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, and App Tracking Transparency, is meant to provide users with a better understanding of Apple’s privacy and data security features.

Apple regularly calls out its privacy options, pointing to them as a capability that other device makers can’t match. That’s also drawn criticism from companies like Meta (META), which have been hurt by Apple’s privacy efforts. The social media network has blamed App Tracking Transparency in particular for a downturn in its ability to target users with ads, leading to a decline in ad sales.

Apple has debuted a new video outlining its various data privacy and security offerings. (Image: Apple)

In addition to the video, which is viewable on Apple’s homepage, the company announced that it’s launching a new Today at Apple program dedicated to helping new consumers setup and better understand their iPhone’s privacy features. Today at Apple is a series of in-person educational events Apple hosts at its various brick and mortar stores.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

Apple’s latest privacy-focused ad isn’t nearly as antagonistic as prior advertisements. In the past, the company has hit out at everyone from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to Meta and everything in between with ads designed to get consumers to trust Apple as the only company that can keep their data safe.

Apple previously rolled out features that explain the kind of data apps track, how often they access that data, and more. While the video and educational session are clearly meant to sell more Apple products, they aren’t without merit.

Apple has famously fought against authorities in the U.S. and abroad to protect users’ privacy, even going head-to-head against the Department of Justice when it demanded Apple create a backdoor to access a terrorists’ iPhone.

Apple, however, has also been criticized for not fighting back against China’s government and its requests to block apps in the Apple App Store in China that allow consumers to access sites blocked by the Communist Party.

For Apple, security and data privacy are as much of a product feature as the camera on the iPhone. And so far, it’s paying off.

