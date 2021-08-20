Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January After Covid Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging Covid-19 cases and new variants, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday.

The company told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early September before delaying that until October. When employees are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays -- with remote work on Wednesday and Friday available.

The memo to staff, sent by human resources and retail head Deirdre O’Brien, added that the company does not currently expect to shutter its offices or retail stores. But she strongly encouraged staff to get vaccinated. The company is yet to require vaccinations or testing, though it is upping its testing program to as many as three at-home Covid tests per week.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment further on the memo.

