Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Onetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His Fortune
Meet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion
Elon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to Proceed
Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees
The company informed employees Tuesday that it’s delaying the requirement, which had been slated to go into effect on May 23, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. However, the company is still expecting workers to come to the office two days per week. The company said the requirement is being delayed for “the time being” and didn’t provide a new date.
Apple was set to require employees to work from the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week -- a policy that had been controversial among some staff. Already, employees have been coming in two days a week as part of a ramp-up effort that began in April. For now, that mandate isn’t changing.
The company also told staff that they must again wear masks in common areas -- at least in Silicon Valley offices. A spokesman for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant declined to comment.
While the delay is related to Covid-19’s recent rebound, some Apple employees have complained about the return-to-work plan, saying that it limits productivity. They’ve said that commute time takes away hours that could be put toward their work. Employees have also complained that the office return ignored the lack of a vaccine for young children.
(Updates with more context from memo starting in second paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Tech’s High-Flying Startup Scene Gets a Crushing Reality Check
The Tighter Labor Market Is Making Restaurants More Like Factories
China’s Pullback on Lending Stalls Dreams of Rebuilding Nigeria
Starbucks Baristas Are Unionizing, and Even Howard Schultz Can’t Make Them Stop
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.