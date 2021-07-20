Apple delays return to office as Covid cases rise

Apple's Tim Cook in front of an image of their HQ

Apple is delaying the return of staff to its offices, as global Covid cases rise, Bloomberg reports.

The iPhone-maker had intended to bring workers in for three days a week from September but this had now been put back until at least October, the news agency said.

Sources told Bloomberg employees would be given at least a month's notice before having to return.

BBC News has asked Apple for comment.

'Not alone'

Apple's plans for a return to the office had been met with firm opposition from some staff.

In June, chief executive Tim Cook sent a company-wide memo telling workers they would have to return to their desks.

In the memo, Mr Cook said he missed the "hum of activity" of in-person working and was "not alone" in that sentiment.

Some Apple employees disagreed and in an internal letter said the plans made workers "choose between either a combination of our families, our wellbeing, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple".

'Office-centric culture'

Google has already issued similar instructions to staff, telling them to return to work three days a week by September.

But other companies have been adjusting their plans as the pandemic has progressed.

In March, Amazon said: "Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline."

But in June, this was updated to: "Our new baseline will be three days a week in the office," adding employees could "work remotely up to two days a week".

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'