Apple delays return to office as Covid cases rise
Apple is delaying the return of staff to its offices, as global Covid cases rise, Bloomberg reports.
The iPhone-maker had intended to bring workers in for three days a week from September but this had now been put back until at least October, the news agency said.
Sources told Bloomberg employees would be given at least a month's notice before having to return.
BBC News has asked Apple for comment.
'Not alone'
Apple's plans for a return to the office had been met with firm opposition from some staff.
In June, chief executive Tim Cook sent a company-wide memo telling workers they would have to return to their desks.
In the memo, Mr Cook said he missed the "hum of activity" of in-person working and was "not alone" in that sentiment.
Some Apple employees disagreed and in an internal letter said the plans made workers "choose between either a combination of our families, our wellbeing, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple".
'Office-centric culture'
Google has already issued similar instructions to staff, telling them to return to work three days a week by September.
But other companies have been adjusting their plans as the pandemic has progressed.
In March, Amazon said: "Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline."
But in June, this was updated to: "Our new baseline will be three days a week in the office," adding employees could "work remotely up to two days a week".
