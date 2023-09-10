Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch rumors ahead of Tuesday's 'Wonderlust' event

One of the highlights of the tech calendar is approaching as Apple hosts its latest unveiling on Tuesday.

The presentation, called "Wonderlust," continues Apple's tradition of turning product announcements into must-watch events. However, what will be announced has been a well-guarded secret.

Apple is expected to preview the latest edition of its iPhone and a major update to its operating software at the event. It could also be the first-time customers will see the influence of European Union regulations on the company's product design.

Here's what's rumored to be debuting at Apple's "Wonderlust" event, including iPhone 15, Apple Watch, iOS 17 and USB-C charging ports announcements.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is the top-line announcement expected from Tuesday's event.

The most notable change is the reversion from the company's proprietary Lightning charging port to a USB-C port to comply with European Union common charger laws.

At the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference last October, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the tech giant would abide by the regulations.

About last night... Apple confirms on stage to me that the iPhone will move to USB-C.



"We will have to comply [with the EU's law]... but it would have been better to not have a government be that prescriptive," said @gregjoz.

https://t.co/IkEY5Bkeo8 — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 26, 2022

The iPhone 15 will also have a bezel that is 1.5 millimeters with Pro models having a chassis made of titanium instead of the stainless steel found on the base models, according to 9to5Mac.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max models are also expected to have an improved camera system that will allow for greater optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 will debut in five colors – blue, coral, yellow, black and white – according to 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch

The second announcement generating buzz from Apple fans is an update to the Apple Watch, though it's unlikely that there will be major design changes, according to 9to5Mac.

The Apple Watch is expected to have an upgraded processor, a new pink model in the standard range, a dark gray model in the Ultra range and new band designs.

iOS 17

A release date for the latest version of Apple's operating system is expected at the event.

iOS 17 is currently in beta testing and appears to be a major update with a slew of new features, according to MacRumors.

Notably, the update includes live voicemail screening, updates to the autocorrect and predictive text features and Apple TV connectivity for FaceTime calls.

Apple USB-C charger

The iPhone is not the only Apple product making the switch from Lightning to USB-C charging ports.

Apple is expected to announce an AirPod charging case with USB-C charging ports Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

It is also thought that the iPhone 15 will be packaged with USB-C cables in colors that match the phone's colors, according to MacRumors.

