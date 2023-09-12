Apple event livestream 2023: Watch live as presenters announce new iPhone 15, Apple Watch

Apple's 2023 event is here.

The company is set to unveil its latest products and updates Tuesday during it's annual keynote presentation, called "Wonderlust," as it continues turning product announcements into must-watch events.

The event will be held on Apple’s campus at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT if you're on the West Coast.

The new iPhone 15, Apple Watch, AirPods, iOS 17 update and USB-C charging ports are planned to be announced. Apple will also livestream the event on apple.com and on the Apple TV app.

