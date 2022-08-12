Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows

Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows
Debby Wu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices, on par with last year, despite deteriorating projections for the smartphone market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Cupertino, California-based company still expects to assemble roughly 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year, according to one of the people.

Apple’s projections, a closely guarded secret, suggest it’s confident about weathering a slump in spending on smartphones and other devices. Mobile device makers have begun freezing orders, China’s largest chipmaker warned on Friday. The global handset market, which slid 9% in the June quarter, is expected to shrink 3.5% in 2022, IDC has forecast.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia rose on the news. Taiwanese iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp. jumped as much as 3.6% in its biggest gain in five weeks, while Japan Display Inc. logged its biggest two-month rise of 5%. TDK Corp. rose as much 5.3% and Murata Manufacturing Co. gained 3.7%.

At a time when Android devices are suffering, the stronger demand for Apple’s new lineup stems from a customer base still willing to spend on premium gadgets, the people said. The virtual demise of Huawei Technologies Co. also has eroded competition in high-end smartphones.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which puts together most of the world’s iPhones, hinted at Apple’s resilience when it said this week that sales of its smart consumer electronics products should be little changed in 2022. A representative for Apple declined to comment.

The world’s most valuable company has promised to be disciplined about spending as economic and geopolitical uncertainty clouds the outlook for 2022 and beyond. Bloomberg reported last month that Apple would slow spending and hiring across some of its teams in 2023.

This week, a cooler-than-anticipated US inflation reading buoyed hopes that interest rate hikes won’t be as aggressive as thought. But market observers cautioned the economic outlook remained bleak.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Apple’s near- and mid-term percentage sales growth will likely remain in the mid-single digits, spurred by product-refresh cycles and sales of additional services to its installed base of more than 1.8 billion active devices. Spiking inflation, war in Europe and lingering Covid-19 restrictions in China could elongate the product-refresh cycle, hurting fiscal 2022 sales growth by 2-3% versus consensus of $394 billion. Apple’s overexposure to China for manufacturing is a major concern, and any disruptions due to either parts shortages or geopolitical issues could seriously hinder its ability to fulfill demand.

—Anurag Rana, analyst

Click here for the research.

Still, Apple’s soldiering ahead with plans for its marquee device, which accounts for about half of if its revenue and is the main gateway to profitable services.

Apple is set to launch four new iPhone models that it hopes will break more ground than 2021 versions, Bloomberg News has reported. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to include a much-improved front-facing camera, a new rear-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, thinner bezels, a faster A16 chip, and a redesigned notch with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a hole punch for the camera.

Before 2021, Apple had maintained a consistent level in recent years of roughly 75 million units for the initial run of a new device through the end of the year. It upgraded its target for 2021 to 90 million, anticipating the first new iPhone since the rollout of Covid vaccines would unlock additional demand. The company, whose iPhone assemblers include Pegatron Corp., posted record sales and profit that fiscal year.

The iPhone should again fuel Apple’s growth this year. Apple’s iPhone and iPad both performed better than feared during the June quarter, though other products -- including Macs and wearables -- fell short of projections. Services, a key growth area for Apple, narrowly missed estimates.

Apple seems to be witnessing “no meaningful impact on its iPhone business in the current macro environment,” Piper Sandler analysts wrote after its results.

(Adds share prices of Apple suppliers in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Some Analysts Just Cut Their Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Burford Capital Limited ( LON:BUR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • NTT Weighs Sale of Controlling Stake in Nihilent

    (Bloomberg) -- NTT Ltd. is considering a sale of its controlling stake in consulting and IT services firm Nihilent Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe unit of Japanese

  • SoftBank Gives Up a Third of Alibaba Stake for $34 Billion Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. expects to post a gain of more than $34 billion from selling down its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., cashing in on its most storied investment to shore up finances as global markets deteriorate.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballi

  • Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    Investors in Just Group plc ( LON:JUST ) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.4% to close at UK£0.76 following the...

  • Apple stock up significantly from June lows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Apple and AMD.

  • Police: Enfield burglary suspects had long guns; homeowner alerted by home camera app

    A Tompkins County homeowner was alerted of two armed men inside his home by his home surveillance camera app.

  • ThaiBev Drops After Brewery Unit’s IPO Plans Deferred Once Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Thai Beverage Pcl. slumped after the company deferred the initial public offering of its brewery unit in Singapore once again, citing “prolonged challenging market conditions” for its decision.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisi

  • Yields Soar in Australia and New Zealand as World Rethinks Slower Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian and New Zealand bond yields surged Friday as investors around the world question expectations that central banks will take a softer approach to quelling inflation.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No O

  • Disney+ Price Increase Shows Limits of Subscriber-Growth Push

    Streamers such as Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are less focused on adding users at any costs and looking more at growing profits.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental C

  • Apple App Store sees no growth in July for first time ever

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the Apple App Store seeing no growth in the month of July for the first time ever.

  • Tech Takes Wind Out of Stocks as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wiped out gains on speculation the rally that followed softer inflation data went too far, with the Federal Reserve still set to keep its monetary policy tight. Bond yields climbed.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing No

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99: Shop This Deal While It Lasts

    For a limited time only, AirPods are on sale for $99.99 at Amazon and other retailers.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • Buying This Bargain-Priced Crypto Now Could Be a Genius Move

    The latest technological upgrade from Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is not going as planned, and some crypto investors have already started to sour on Cardano's prospects. The Vasil Hard Fork, named in honor of Bulgarian mathematician Vasil Dabov, promised to upgrade Cardano's network capacity and improve the functionality of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Thus, news of the delay is understandably concerning, and some investors who had started accumulating Cardano ahead of the planned upgrade have already started to sell off.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.