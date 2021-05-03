Apple faces down 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial

  • Fortnite graphic and Apple logo displayed in illustration
  • Fortnite download on Android operating system is seen in front of Apple logo in this illustration
1 / 2

Apple faces down 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial

Fortnite graphic and Apple logo displayed in illustration
Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) -Attorneys for "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and Apple Inc will make opening arguments Monday at an antitrust trial whose ultimate outcome could affect Apple's fast-growing App Store business.

The lawsuit, which Epic brought last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, centers on two of Apple practices that have become cornerstones of its business: Apple's requirement that virtually all third-party software for the world's 1 billion iPhones be distributed through its App Store, and the requirement that developers use Apple's in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of up to 30%.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will preside over the three-week trial in a courtroom in Oakland, California. Apple's legal team from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher arrived at the courthouse Monday morning with about 20 boxes of documents, followed by Phil Schiller, Apple's App Store chief. Epic's legal team from Cravath, Swaine & Moore arrived with a similar number of boxes and followed by Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney.

Both executives are expected to attend the entire trial, which will also feature in-person testimony from Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and other senior executives at both firms.

Epic broke Apple's rules last year when it introduced its own in-app payment system in "Fortnite" to circumnavigate Apple's commissions. In response, Apple kicked Epic off its App Store.

Epic sued Apple, alleging the iPhone maker is abusing its power of app developers with App Store review rules and payment requirements that hurt competition in the software market. Epic also launched an aggressive public relations campaign to call attention to its allegations just as Apple's practices have come under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in the United States and elsewhere.

Apple has countered Epic's allegations by arguing that its App Store rules have made consumers feel safe and secure in opening their wallets up to unknown developers, helping create a massive market that all developers have benefited from. Apple argues that Epic intentionally broke its contracts with Apple because the game maker wanted a free ride on the iPhone maker's platform.

Epic is not asking for money damages but is asking the court to hand down orders that would end many of Apple's practices.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Nathan Frandino in Oakland, California; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Humane Society of Hartford has in need animals

    Humane Society of Hartford County has some animals looking for a home.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Read the 2 a.m. declaration of war Apple CEO Tim Cook got from the billionaire CEO behind 'Fortnite' before the companies head to court this week

    In an email to Apple leadership, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney laid out plans to intentionally violate Apple's App Store terms of service.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • What the Texas Congress vote really says about Donald Trump and the Republican Party

    Some thought it might reveal a split in the state GOP or an opening for Democrats. They were wrong.

  • Washington Post Fact-Checker Gives Up on Recording Biden’s Lies

    Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have President Biden’s mistruths during his first address to a joint session of Congress, Democrats’ racist attacks on Senator Tim Scott, and USA Today’s stealth edits on Stacey Abrams’s behalf. As we noted in our first edition, the Washington Post and other outlets incessantly fact-checked Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, the Post says it will give up on cataloguing Biden’s lies after his first 100 days in office. Here's the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson. https://t.co/qK42PRlnrS — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021 As NR’s staff pointed out, Biden’s first congressional speech on Wednesday — which received the lowest TV viewership in 28 years — included more than a few falsehoods. The president called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” He argued that the expiration of the assault-weapons bans “in the early 2000s” caused an increase in violence. However, gun violence continued to decline even after the ban expired in 2004. Even while the ban was in effect, the country was not free of shootings, as NR’s Jim Geraghty noted, the Columbine High School massacre, the Long Island Rail Road shooting, and the Atlanta day-trading shooting all occurred while the ban was in effect. In his speech, the president also touted his infrastructure and families plans, which he said he plans to fund by taxing corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent. He claimed that he “will not impose any tax increase on anyone making less than $400k.” But, as it turns out, “anyone” is a deceptive claim — as White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained, the $400,000 threshold refers to households, not individuals. Biden also claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices, though the Congressional Budget Office has said that “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” Biden just claimed that Medicare could save “hundreds of billions of dollars” by negotiating drug prices. CBO has concluded “providing broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.” https://t.co/4SBSAIMhAS — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 29, 2021 The president said, “We kept our commitment — Democrats and Republicans — of sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of American households.” However, the American Rescue Plan, which delivered the checks, was hardly a bipartisan effort, with Democrats using budget reconciliation to pass the measure without any Republican support. Biden also made some dubious claims about the economy, saying he had inherited the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression” and created “more jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record.” Philip Klein noted that last spring the unemployment rate reached an abysmal 13.3 percent when the pandemic first hit, but by the time Biden took office in January 2021 it had been cut to 6.3 percent, a lower figure than was seen during the first five years of the Obama-Biden administration. The real GDP had also already been on the rise after a severe decrease in last year’s second quarter. On the second point, the Associated Press notes that hiring has accelerated “as vaccinations have picked up, states and cities ease business restrictions, and Americans have started to venture out more.” While the $1.9 trillion COVID response package approved in March certainly helped, the economy would be on the rise in any case given the low benchmark set by last year’s severe COVID contraction. * * * After Biden finished delivering his at-times misleading address, Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) gave the GOP rebuttal. Scott, the only African-American Republican in the Senate, said in his speech that “America is not a racist country,” causing progressives to lose their minds. (Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler continues to defend his much-maligned dive into Scott’s family history, based on a recent NPR appearance). On Saturday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross accused Scott of being “thirsty for white approval” and said that the senator is one of few black Americans who could be characterized as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome.” She said he sounded like a “stone fool” in saying the country is not racist and said if he had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” Meanwhile, a Democratic official in Texas is facing calls to resign after calling Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. .@TiffanyDCross gives *her* rebuttal to Senator Tim Scott's comments on race in America. #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/B8Sx3tSjYn — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) May 1, 2021 Yet the Democratic double standard was on full display Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris suffered virtually no blowback for agreeing with Scott that America is not a “racist country.” “Well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” said Harris, the United States’ first black and first Indian American vice president. The Headline Fail of the Week NBC News is back: “In bitterly divided election in Southlake, Texas, opponents of anti-racism education win big.” Ah, yes, the “bitterly divided election” which saw one side win “every race by about 70 percent to 30 percent.” Media Misses USA Today is under fire for allowing Democrat Stacey Abrams to substantially edit a voting-rights op-ed after its publication in order to downplay her support for boycotts. On April 6, she removed a line from the op-ed, which was originally published on March 31, saying “she can’t argue” with those who would boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the updated version, Abrams writes that “boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” An editor’s note alerting readers to the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22, reports NR’s Ryan Mills.

  • Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

    Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.

  • LeBron James says whoever set up play-in games 'needs to be fired'

    Lakers star LeBron James is not happy about play-in games and says if he's not 100%, a title repeat is out of the question. Health is No. 1 priority.

  • Rudy Giuliani raids signal accountability is coming for the Donald Trump era: Norman Eisen

    The FBI raids of Giuliani's home and office should worry former President Trump and all who followed his lead in playing fast and loose with the law.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • A Black man enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.

  • Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

    The Coast Guard announced it discontinued its search for Jacob Langley, 24, one of the individuals aboard the boat that capsized near Matagorda Bay.

  • GOP Rep. Claims Trump Wing Is Pushing to Oust Cheney Because She Won’t ‘Lie’

    House Republicans are increasingly frustrated with Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) amid an ongoing spat over her views on former President Trump, The Hill reported on Saturday. GOP lawmakers have warned that Cheney could lose her position as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. “If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio) told The Hill. Gonzalez was one of ten GOP representatives, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6. “Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes,” Gonzalez added. “She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.” Cheney has continued to criticize Trump since the Capitol riot. While House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has labeled Trump the head of the Republican Party, Cheney told reporters last week that McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) were the leaders of the party. Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.), head of the Republican Study Committee, said Cheney’s comments were “sideline distractions” that could threaten GOP unity. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning,” Banks told Axios last week. “As we’re focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point,” one lawmaker told The Hill on condition of anonymity. “She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn’t resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before.”