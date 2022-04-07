Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

Mark Gurman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., looking to address criticism of its competitive practices by the European Union, developers and U.S. lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a study published by Analysis Group and touted by the iPhone maker, analysts said that Apple’s own apps are infrequently the dominant option and only account for a small share of app usage.

“We found that Apple’s own apps, while used by many, are rarely the most popular of a given type and are eclipsed in popularity by third-party apps for nearly every country and app type we considered,” the report said.

In the U.S., the report found that Spotify is 1.6 times more popular than Apple Music, that Google Maps is used 1.5 times more than Apple Maps, and that Netflix is 17 times more popular than Apple’s service. The Amazon Kindle service, meanwhile, was 4.5 times more popular than Apple’s Books app.

Apple is under scrutiny from the European Union, which is working on legislation that would force the company to allow apps to be installed from outside the App Store. Such a move would threaten Apple’s grip on its platform and could limit its ability to collect a commission from developers.

U.S. lawmakers also have pushed to allow the practice, known as sideloading. Apple has said that sideloading would bring privacy and security risks to consumers.

Thursday’s move was an attempt to show that app developers are doing fine without a change. It also marked an unusual effort by Apple to downplay the success of its own services, which now generate more than $60 billion a year for the Cupertino, California-based company. The study found Apple’s music, TV, books and maps services are the dominant player in few major regions.

“In the U.S., iPhone users spend more than 50% more time on Spotify than on Apple Music,” the report said.

The researchers also found there was a variety of alternative apps across major categories. In Asia, for instance, third-party communication apps like LINE, WeChat and KakaoTalk are dominant on the iPhone.

(Updates with more from report in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress Sends Biden a Bill Banning Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The House passed and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature legislation that would bar U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedThe 413-9 House vote followed 100-0 Senate app

  • Shell to Write Down as Much as $5 Billion on Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its withdrawal from Russia will result in $4 billion to $5 billion of impairments, while also warning investors that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant

  • Here's Why Momentum Investors Will Love Livent (LTHM)

    Does Livent (LTHM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

    Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed in early trading, tech gains, oil rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Amazon sellers using cuddly toys and umbrellas to boost headphone reviews

    According to findings by Which?, nine out of 10 of the the top-rated headphones on the online marketplace carried excellent reviews for different items, ranging from cuddly toys to jigsaw puzzles to umbrellas.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Does Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

    Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) stock up by 9.3% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for...

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 8.2% at 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon on no news specific to the video game retailer, though the stock has fallen almost 14% since it announced a plan to split its shares a week ago. GameStop is attempting to navigate the video game industry's transition to a greater online and digital format that lessens the relevance of a physical retailer in the space. Chairman Ryan Cohen has espoused a belief the retailer should sell much of its brick-and-mortar presence and become the foremost e-commerce presence for the industry, in effect becoming the "Amazon of gaming."

  • ‘Own some gold’ because consumer confidence is in the tank, says veteran chart watcher

    Consumers are down in the dumps --- and that stacks up as a positive signal for gold that shines brighter than many of the more often-cited inputs, a top Wall Street technician says.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia slipped closer to a technical default after foreign banks declined to process about $650 million of dollar payments on its bonds, forcing it to offer rubles instead.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fo

  • Russia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedAs Europe prepares to join the U.S. in hitting the Kremlin with tighter sanctions for its war on Ukraine, there are plenty of signs that Russia is finding ways to prop up its economy

  • A Key Russian Oil Grade Sells Out as Asia Snaps Up Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month in a sign that shipments from the nation continue to find buyers despite Moscow facing more sanctions for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Co

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max will have thinner display bezels, new leak claims

    We’ve already seen a bunch of leaked iPhone 14 schematics that seem to confirm the countless design rumors. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a different display design than the cheaper versions. Apple is moving to hole-punch displays this year, but the notch replacement isn’t quite as clean as on … The post iPhone 14 Pro Max will have thinner display bezels, new leak claims appeared first on BGR.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • The Best Places To Buy a PS5 and Finally Play Ratchet & Clank

    PlayStation 5 is one of the most sought-after video game consoles ever.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.