Apple fans face iPhone 13 delays amid shortages of key parts

iPhone 13

Apple’s UK customers face waits of up to six weeks for the latest iPhone models as a shortage of key components and soaring costs hit businesses around the world.

Models of the iPhone 13 Pro on Apple.com might not be delivered until Nov 9, according to the website, suggesting delivery issues remained several weeks after its iPhone launch event.

Apple’s iPhone models often launch to high demand with limited supply, however these are some of the longest waits Apple customers have had to endure. Previously, its iPhone X model in 2017 was hit with five to six-week delays to deliveries.

On resellers such as Currys, all models of the iPhone 13 Pro Max were sold out. On mobile networks including EE there was more supply, although some models were out of stock.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain their pre-orders of iPhones still have not arrived. EE told one customer: “We do have a known delay with the iPhone 13 Pro Max devices, please see our community page for the most recent update.”

Apple released four new iPhones on Sept 24, including the more powerful 13 Pro and Pro Max, and cheaper iPhone 13 and 13 Mini. There were shorter waits for Apple’s cheaper phones.

Apple’s iPhone 13 line up is its second year of phones to come with 5G connectivity, making for faster downloads. It also included modest upgrades to its camera and battery life.

Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight, said there was “definitely a supply issue” with Apple. He said he had spoken to a major iPhone retailer that had “sold everything they have got”.

He said he believed Apple had “ticked all the boxes” of a better camera and better battery, while trimming the iPhone’s price.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at investment bank Wedbush, said pre-orders of the iPhone 13 had been “robust out of the gates” with Chinese demand increasing. He estimated that iPhone pre-orders were up around 20pc compared to the year before.

Last year Apple’s revenues surged 21pc in the three months to December, driven by pre-orders of its iPhone 12 models.

Story continues

It posted all-time record sales that quarter of $111.4m (£82m).

On Apple.com, deliveries of iPhone 13 Pro models in the UK are not due to arrive until the first week of November.

Customers queue outside the Apple store in Regent Street, London, to buy the iPhone 13 - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

However, the new device failed to attract the queues outside Apple Stores that earlier iPhone releases had been known for.

According to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, Apple’s iPhone supply chain has been subject to disruption, with constraints on camera supplies for all four of its models and delays to assembly at plants in Vietnam.

Mr Wood said: “Despite Apple’s best-in-class supply chain credentials it is impossible to believe they have not been impacted one way or another by the component shortage.”

Supplies across electronics have been subject to huge waiting times.

Last year’s launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X saw buyers struggling to find any stock. Websites would sell out in minutes with consoles being resold on eBay for many times their original asking price.

Apple declined to comment.