Apple files appeal notice in copyright lawsuit against cybersecurity firm

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal in a copyright case it brought against cybersecurity firm Corellium LLC in 2019.

Corellium sells tools to allow security researchers access to a "virtual" software-based version of the iPhone. In its suit, Apple alleged Corellium violated copyrights to its iOS operating system.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed many of Apple's claims in a summary judgment last year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)