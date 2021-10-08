Apple files appeal of ruling in Epic Games lawsuit over App Store restrictions

Apple filed a partial appeal on Friday in the high-profile antitrust case that was filed against it in California by Cary-based Epic Games.

Apple asked the appeals court for an injunction that would temporarily prevent developers from adding links to alternative payment systems within apps — the biggest change that Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered in her ruling in Epic vs. Apple in September.

Under the judge’s ruling, developers can begin to add links to alternative payment systems in December. That would make it easier for developers to get around the 30% fee that Apple charges on all transactions conducted within the App Store.

An injunction could prevent developers from making changes to their apps until an appeal process is finished. That could take more than a year.

Epic Games has also asked for a higher court to review Gonzalez Rogers’ decision, filing an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last month.

Epic had received a partial victory from Gonzalez Rogers, but lost its larger request — that the judge quash Apple’s rule that the App Store is the only way to put an app on an iPhone.

The judge also refused to label Apple an illegal monopoly.

Tim Sweeney, the company’s CEO and founder, said in a tweet that he viewed the judge’s ruling as a loss.

Epic Games declined to comment on the Apple appeal Friday night. Apple said it would have no comment beyond its legal filing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.