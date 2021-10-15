Apple Fires Another Employee Who Urged Workers to Speak Out

Mark Gurman and Josh Eidelson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Janneke Parrish, who worked as a program manager for Apple’s Maps service from the Austin, Texas, area, is not at the company anymore, according to her lawyer. “I am able to confirm that she is no longer with Apple, but cannot comment further at this time,” said Vincent White, an employment discrimination attorney at White, Hilferty & Albanese.

Parrish was fired after she removed apps and files from her work devices during an internal probe, according to the Verge. It’s unclear what sparked the review of Parrish, but it’s possible that the former employee speaking to the media led to the investigation. Parrish was quoted discussing an internal meeting in the New York Times in September.

Read more: Apple worker complaints filed with labor relations board

After that meeting, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook sent an email to employees complaining that details about the gathering had been shared with the media. Cook said he’d heard from many employees who were “incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters,” according to the memo reported on by Bloomberg News last month.

Parrish, who ran for city council in Round Rock, Texas, this year, helped spearhead the #AppleToo movement, which led to Apple employees speaking out about inconsistent pay, a lack of transparency and other workplace issues.

Apple declined to comment on the specifics of the case “out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved.”

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement. “We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised.”

Last month, Apple fired Ashley Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager, for what the company said was a violation of corporate policies. Prior to departing Apple, Gjovik filed complaints with state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as the National Labor Relations Board.

Earlier this week, Gjovik alleged in filings with the NLRB that Cook’s email about the meeting violated the National Labor Relations Act, which protects U.S. workers’ right to communicate with one another and engage in collective action about workplace issues.

(Update with statement from Apple starting in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

    A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime. Organised by four anonymous creators who described themselves as recent graduates, the "Worker Lives Matter" campaign calls on employees at tech firms to enter their company name, position, and working hours in a spreadsheet posted on GitHub. As of Thursday morning, more than 4,000 people who said they worked at tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and ByteDance had registered their data.

  • Chinese Workers Reveal Hours Online as Backlash to ‘996’ Office Culture Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of private sector employees in China have begun an online campaign to gather their working hours in a protest against the excessive work culture in the country.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhat Comes After GE’s 12

  • You can preorder the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge on October 19th

    The $100 appliance will ship in December.

  • Apple’s Child-Porn Tracking System Is Flawed, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A method promulgated by Apple Inc. and the European Union to scan people’s digital storage repositories for evidence of child pornography and other illegal content is a “dangerous technology” that can’t be implemented in a way that accomplishes the dual feat of preserving users’ privacy while helping government agencies conduct investigations, a group of prominent cryptographers and other security experts wrote in a report published Friday.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice A

  • Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

    Apple will host a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here's what to expect.

  • St. Louis judge fines Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, threatens contempt of court

    The request is wrapped into a lawsuit alleging the Rams broke NFL rules when they moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

  • Top brass head for exits as chaos engulfs NYC consulting firm

    The pending departures would come on the heels of an exodus of top consultants in the company’s California office.

  • ‘Grandma recently passed away, leaving behind a 7-figure estate. Needless to say, things are getting messy’

    'Basically, this relative left more to Grandpa’s kids and their families, and this uncle and trustee is upset and hurt by this.'

  • ‘A terrible mistake’: 2nd juror now says Missouri prisoner is innocent in 1998 murder

    “I now believe Michael is innocent,” one juror said of Missouri prisoner Michael Politte. Another said he “should be freed to correct this wrong.”

  • Murdaugh to face charges in missing $4.3M insurance money from dead SC housekeeper

    SLED agents took Alex Murdaugh into custody at a Florida rehab facility Thursday morning and plan to bring him back to South Carolina to face the charges. Here’s the latest.

  • J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Thursday put into bankruptcy tens of thousands of legal claims alleging its Baby Powder and other talc-based products caused cancer, offloading the potential liabilities into a newly created subsidiary. J&J put the talc claims into an entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in North Carolina, according to the company and court records. J&J and its affiliates were not part of the bankruptcy filing.

  • Judge Orders Baltimore To Allow 'Church Militant Rally'

    The city says they plan to appeal the decision.

  • Former Boeing test pilot indicted for fraud in connection with 737 Max crashes

    A federal grand jury in Texas indicted former Chief Technical Pilot Mark Forkner Thursday, on allegations that he provided “materially false, inaccurate and incomplete” information during the FAA’s safety review and certification of the Renton-made plane.

  • New bills aim at Apple, Google and Facebook as U.S. attempts to catch up to Europe’s Big Tech push

    U.S. lawmakers introduced another wave of proposed legislation aimed at Big Tech on Thursday, their latest attempt to catch up to what European regulators have been doing for years.

  • Texas Abortion Law to Remain in Effect, Federal Appeals Court Rules

    The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said Thursday it will allow Texas's heartbeat abortion law, which allows private citizens to sue providers who perform abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, to remain in effect while it considers an appeal of a judge's order blocking the new law.

  • Legal experts weigh in on Laundrie attorney's obligations

    Legal experts weigh in on Laundrie attorney's obligations

  • Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent

    Nippon Steel Corp. is suing Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for a technology used in electric motors in a rare case of legal wrangling between Japan’s top steelmaker and top automaker over intellectual property. Tokyo-based Nippon Steel filed the lawsuit Thursday in Tokyo District Court, demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($177 million). Also named in the lawsuit is Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that allegedly violates the patent.

  • S.Korea targets Apple over new app store regulation

    Apple Inc was on a collision course with South Korea on Friday over new requirements that it stop forcing app developers to use its payment systems, with a government official warning of a possible investigation into the iPhone maker's compliance. The development comes after South Korea amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to try to curb the tech majors' market dominance and stop the big app store operators such as Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

  • SLQT Lawsuit Filed: Jakubowitz Law Pursues Claims on Behalf of Selectquote, Inc. Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT).CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS:https://claimyourloss.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20447&from=5Affected shareholders purchased shares of SLQT between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October

  • Nonbinary ‘Hamilton’ Actor Claims Retaliation In Dressing Room Dispute

    Suni Reid has filed a discrimination complaint after their contract was allegedly not renewed for requesting gender-neutral dressing rooms.