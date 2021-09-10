Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

Vlad Savov
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.

Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.

Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which alleged harassment by a manager, a retaliatory investigation and forced paid administrative leave. Her situation began when she voiced fears about whether pollution had made her office a dangerous place to work.

Read more: Apple Worker Complaints Reviewed by Labor Relations Board

“I should be able to raise concerns about safety and public policy,” she said in an interview earlier this month. Gjovik also has filed complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, California’s labor commissioner’s office and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to documents she provided.

Apple said Thursday that it wouldn’t discuss any individual employee matters, out of respect for the privacy of the people involved.

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace,” the company said. “We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Epic Wants Fortnite Back on App Store After New Korea Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. is looking to take advantage of a new law in South Korea that will force Apple Inc. to open its App Store to outside payment systems. The video-game maker aims to rerelease its multiplayer hit Fortnite on Apple’s iOS in Korea with the inclusion of Epic’s payment option alongside Apple’s, according to a company tweet Thursday.Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google’s Android Play Store more than a year ago after Epic clashed with the two dominant mobile p

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Tencent-Backed Sea Raises $6 Billion in Fresh Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. has raised about $6 billion in a sale of U.S. shares and convertible bonds, in the biggest ever equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.Sea priced 11 million American depositary shares at $318 each, according to a statement, raising about $3.5 billion and confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The share price represents a discount of about 1.4% to the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company’s last close of $322.60 in N

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • Apple is spending 'chump change' on original content, and that is big win for Netflix stock: analyst

    Netflix continues to dust Apple on spending for original content, and that is ultimately bullish for Netflix investors argues this top analyst on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Pros and Cons of Investing in Bitcoin IRAs

    Is trading bitcoin through an IRA account a good deal? We spoke to major firms offering this service.

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down appro

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Gold heads for first weekly loss in five on Fed taper jitters

    Gold prices were headed for their first weekly decline in five on Friday as bullion's appeal was dented by U.S. dollar strength and growing jitters over the Federal Reserve's timeline to start tapering asset purchases. The greenback was headed for a weekly gain of 0.4% after two weeks of decline. "The overall backdrop for gold is much more bearish... We're increasingly starting to hear from Fed officials a level of comfort in maybe announcing the taper formally at this month's meeting," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • U.S. Firms in China Want Biden-Xi Summit to Lift Trade Barriers

    (Bloomberg) -- American firms in China are hoping for a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping this year, according to a new survey, as they look for relief from trade barriers raised during the Trump era. More than 60% of American Chamber of Commerce in China members surveyed cited the need to restore regular visa services for business executives and their families, according to a survey released by the group Friday. Another 47% wanted the removal of tariffs, with more than three-q

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures mixed after 4-day rout, COVID surge weighs

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Climb as Growth Concerns Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Friday along with U.S. and European futures as rallies in Japan and Chinese technology shares brought some relief from the economic growth concerns that shadowed global equities this week.A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names jumped more than 2% in the wake of a clarification by a newspaper that China has slowed rather than frozen new game approvals, the latest twist in Beijing’s regulatory crackdown.Traders were also evaluating a telephone call between Preside

  • CORRECTED-China slows down approval for new online games - SCMP

    China has temporarily slowed down approval for all new online games in the country in a bid to curb the gaming addiction among young people, South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3hiH4ee on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter. The SCMP said the strategy to slow down approvals emerged after a Wednesday meeting between Chinese authorities and gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc . The government in China on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

  • RH delays launches of contemporary collection and New York guesthouse, but shares soar after earnings

    RH has joined the list of retail and consumer brands facing challenges as COVID-19 impinges on manufacturing operations in Vietnam. The home furnishings and décor retailer announced that its RH Contemporary collection will be pushed back to spring. The company linked the delay to the possible impact the delta variant will have on travel during the winter.

  • UiPath Shares Plummet Despite Earnings Beat; Analysts Cut Price Targets

    UiPath shares slumped over 6% in pre-market trading on Wednesday despite the New York City-based software company for robotic process automation reporting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter and lifting its forecast for its recurring revenue for the ongoing fiscal year.

  • Samsung decision on new U.S. chip plant location 'imminent' -Texas county judge

    A decision by Samsung Electronics on the location of its new $17 billion U.S. chip plant was imminent, the judge for Texas' Williamson County, which is in the running for the new factory, said on Thursday. Samsung has said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024. The company has said no decision has been made and that it was also considering Williamson County's southern neighbor Austin and sites in New York and California.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • SoftBank Keeps Up Borrowings Spree Before Bond Repayments

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold the biggest yen note in the Japanese corporate bond market this year, continuing a global funding spree as it faces hefty debt redemptions in the next six months.Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate priced on Friday a 450 billion yen ($4.1 billion) subordinated bond targeting individual investors at 2.4%, together with a 50 billion yen note for institutional investors, according to filings. The company has about 1.2 trillion yen of bond rep

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.