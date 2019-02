FILE PHOTO: An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing, China December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has fixed a bug that let iPhone users see and hear others before they accept FaceTime calls and will roll out a software update next week to re-enable Group FaceTime, it said on Friday.

The state of New York is probing Apple's failure to warn consumers about the bug, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)