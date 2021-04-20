Apple goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push

  • FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
  • FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
1 / 2

Apple goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
Sheila Dang
·3 min read

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -Apple Inc is fighting to retain control of the fast-growing podcasting market it popularized years ago but did not monetize, analysts and industry experts told Reuters.

Nearly 16 years after Apple added the ability to find podcasts -- a portmanteau of "iPod" and "broadcasting" coined by a Guardian journalist -- to its iTunes software, the iPhone maker now seeks to court podcast creators with new subscription and creator tools, and fend off competition from streaming audio company Spotify.

Apple announced on Tuesday it will launch Apple Podcast subscriptions, which will let users pay to unlock new content and additional benefits like ad-free listening, said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook during the presentation.

Pricing for each subscription will be set by the creator and billed monthly, Apple noted in a press release.

It also introduced a new Apple Podcasters Program that will cost $19.99 per month, and will provide creators the tools they need to offer podcast subscriptions.

The company will also redesign its Apple Podcast app to include channels, which will let users find new shows from their favorite creators and hosts, Cook said.

The features will roll out to 170 regions next month.

"Spotify has upped the ante on podcasting," spending an estimated $1 billion to expand its business beyond music, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "Given that (Apple) basically originated podcasting, it would be tough to swallow to lose out to Spotify."

Spotify's acquisitions include about $340 million to buy podcast networks Gimlet and Anchor in 2019, according to filings, and a reported $235 million in 2020 to acquire Megaphone, which offers advertising technology for podcasts.

The company has also signed exclusive podcasting deals with major names including Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian.

Apple has dabbled in creating original podcasts, which are available on the Apple Podcast app. Earlier this month it launched "The Line," a true crime series that includes both a podcast and documentary show on its streaming service Apple TV+.

The launch on Tuesday represents a deepening rift between Apple and Spotify, as the latter has complained to European regulators that Apple unfairly pushes its own music streaming app.

With its new service, Apple will face the challenge of convincing users to pay for podcasts "when there's a universe of it available for free," said Nick Quah, who writes Hot Pod, an industry newsletter about the podcasting world.

"We're already accustomed to paying for a catalog of TV shows," he said. "I don't think people are used to that for podcasts."

While the iPhone maker has long pushed to expand beyond selling devices, its previous forays into serving premium content have a mixed track record, some analysts said.

Apple Music, a subscription streaming music service which launched in 2015, years after Spotify, is now No. 2 by market share.

Apple TV+, its streaming video service with original shows and movies that launched in 2019, does not yet pose a threat to dominant players such as Netflix, said Jeff Wlodarczak, an entertainment and interactive subscription services analyst at Pivotal Research Group.

"I think Spotify management can sleep at night if Apple makes this move," Wlodarczak said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; editing by Kenneth Li, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Man pistol-whipped and shot in neck during meetup to sell motorcycle, NC police say

    Police say the man was shot as he and a friend drove away.

  • A Small Group of Billionaires Wants to Americanize European Soccer — And Fans Will Lose Out

    As European soccer kicked off on Sunday, rumors began to fly of an impending announcement from 12 of the world’s most powerful soccer clubs revealing plans to form a new midweek competition, the European Super League (ESL). My two favorite teams, Manchester United in England and Atletico de Madrid in Spain, both won important games […]

  • Tell us: are you a Black parent talking to your children about US police violence?

    We would like to hear from Black parents in the US on how they explain the role of the police to their children A child holds up a sign during a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2020. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters If you are a Black parent, you’ve probably had “the talk” with your children, telling them to comply with police if they are stopped. It is a rite of passage for Black people, who are disproportionately killed by law enforcement officers. George Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis sparked yet another discussion about the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement, and the role of police in society. Yet the violence continues. Since testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, began in March, more than 60 people have died at the hands of police, about half of them Black or Latino. They include Daunte Wright, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and Adam Toledo, 13, of Chicago. The talk is always an urgent task for Black parents, but as the nation awaits a verdict in Chauvin’s trial, we want to know what other conversations you’re having with your children about law enforcement. Beyond the talk, how do you explain the role of the police to your children? Share your experiences You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. We may publish your response or reach out to you for more information, so please do leave contact details. If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

  • Kobe Bryant’s 18-Year Run With Nike Is Officially Over

    "Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family," the brand said in a statement.

  • General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

    In a blunt assessment Tuesday, the top U.S. general for the Middle East told Congress it will be extremely difficult but not impossible for the U.S. to find, track and take out counterterrorism threats in Afghanistan once all American troops are withdrawn. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said that armed drones, which can now get to a location within minutes from bases in Afghanistan, will have to be positioned much farther away. “I don’t want to make light of it, I don’t want to put on rose-colored glasses and say it’s going to be easy to do,” McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee, adding that if the U.S. needs to go back into Afghanistan because of a threat, it will require significant intelligence support.

  • 1 dead and 2 injured in New York grocery store shooting as police search for suspect

    One person was killed and two wounded in a shooting at a New York grocery store as police launched a search for alleged suspect Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. Nassau County Police Department confirmed that the three people were shot inside the West Hempstead Stop & Shop on Long Island. Police say they received a call about 11:15 am of shots fire in West Hempstead, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometres) east of New York City.

  • FBI offers $5K reward for suspects who damaged communications towers in Wichita Falls

    The vandals caused the damage on the morning of Dec. 18.

  • Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also

    Scott Rudin says he's “stepping back” from film and streaming projects, along with his Broadway productions, as the fallout continued for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful and prolific producers following renewed accusations of bullying. In a statement Tuesday, Rudin said he would use the time to “work on personal issues I should have long ago.” Rudin, who has many projects in various stages of development, didn't otherwise specify what “stepping back” entailed.

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.