Apple is going to court with ‘Fortnite,’ and it could forever change how apps work

1 / 2

Apple is going to court with ‘Fortnite,’ and it could forever change how apps work

Reed Albergotti
·7 min read

Apple is set to take the stand Monday in a landmark trial that could alter the business model of the country’s most valuable company and serve as a catalyst for new antitrust laws.

Apple is being sued by Cary-based Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, for allegedly using its control of its mobile operating system to stymie competition. Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store last year after the video game maker offered an alternative payment option to its customers, bypassing the mandatory 30 percent commission charged by Apple.

Up for debate is how Apple allows apps to function on iPhones. The only way to install software on Apple’s mobile operating system, called iOS, is through the company’s App Store. Developers who make software for iOS must follow Apple’s rules and use its payment system, which charges a commission on every sale.

The trial will determine whether Apple’s control over iOS is a monopoly, and whether Apple can use that control to force developers to use the App Store and its payment system. One possible outcome in the case is a very different smartphone landscape, in which the powerful computers in everyone’s pockets operate more like desktop computers, where any kind of software is allowed to exist.

“Frankly, for Epic, it’s been a case of very good timing, because pretty much everybody around the world is looking at this problem,” said Herb Hovenkamp, an antitrust professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. “The DOJ I’m sure is paying close attention to this.”

The outcome of the three-week trial, where Apple’s Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, the well-known chief executives of both companies are expected to take the stand, could have far-reaching implications.

If Epic wins, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the case, could force Apple to give up control of app distribution, allowing customers to freely install software on iPhones, much like they do on desktop computers.

If Apple wins, the case could become a lightning rod for debate over new legislation in Washington and in states around the country, where lawmakers are taking a close look at whether new rules are needed to rein in Apple’s power. Evidence unearthed in the lawsuit could also become the basis for a future lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating Apple’s market power and has more leeway on arguments it can make in court.

Apple, Epic and the DOJ declined to comment.

Hurting innovation?

The case forces Apple to defend its business tactics under oath. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has taken the company to new heights, adding nearly $2 trillion of shareholder value since he took over a decade ago. During trial, he is likely to be cross-examined by lawyers for Epic who will aim to paint him as a monopolist who is hurting innovation and competition.

The Epic lawsuit represents a philosophical divide that the courts and lawmakers have yet to sort out: whether the mobile devices that play an increasingly important role in the lives of people all over the world should be open like traditional computers or tightly controlled by two companies: Google and Apple.

Epic’s lawyers will argue that Apple’s customers are “locked in,” and that the high switching costs from iOS to Android, Google’s mobile operating system, underscore Apple’s market power.

While Epic argues that Apple erects barriers to switching form iOS to Android, Apple has argued there is nothing wrong with such tactics, because Apple is simply shying away from helping competitors like Google, which owns Android. Apple argues in the suit that customers switch from iPhone to Android at high enough rates that customers should not be considered locked in.

“It’s your phone. You should be able to run whatever software you want on it,” said Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future, a digital rights advocacy group. Greer says Apple’s “stranglehold” on the App Store hurts competition and innovation, but also represents a human rights problem, because it gives authoritarian governments around the world a “choke point” to ban or censor apps.

Apple has argued that its tight control over iOS is necessary to keep the system secure and to protect the privacy of its users. Apple says it vets every app that is allowed on the App Store for malware. And the commissions it charges for digital payments go to funding the App Store, which provides tools that help developers build software for iOS.

Epic says Apple does a poor job of protecting users and is using the argument to justify its alleged monopoly power.

What Epic needs to do

Epic’s first hurdle is to convince the judge that Apple is a monopoly. Only about half the smartphones in the United States are iPhones, but Epic argues Apple’s iOS is a market unto itself.

Apple wants Rogers to look at the case through a narrower lens. Fortnite is a video game, and an iPhone is just one of many ways to play the game, Apple has argued. Apple’s competition isn’t just Android. It’s Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and anywhere else Fortnite is available. Apple says it can’t be a monopoly when there is so much competition.

Simply having a monopoly is not a crime. Epic must also convince Rogers that Apple is abusing its alleged monopoly. Epic argues that because Apple forces all app developers to use both the App Store for software distribution and Apple’s proprietary payment processing system, Apple is violating an antitrust provision that prohibits tying one product or service to the sale of another.

Apple says Epic’s reading of the law is wrong because Apple’s payment processing system is part of one product: iOS. Tying can only occur if there are two separate and distinct products.

Because developers are forced to use Apple’s payment processing system, they must pay a commission of up to 30 percent on all revenue earned on the App Store. Apple recently reduced the commission to 15 percent for developers who earn less than $1 million in revenue per year. But that group of developers accounts for a tiny portion of the overall revenue on the App Store, according to industry analysts.

Epic’s lawsuit started when it gave iOS users of its Fortnite game an alternative payment option without Apple’s permission. By using Epic’s payment processing service, customers got a discount. When Apple discovered this, it kicked Fortnite off the App Store and Epic immediately sued.

The move by Epic was planned out well in advance. The lawsuit came with a big public relations campaign, including a “trailer” comparing Apple to Big Brother in George Orwell’s “1984.”

Epic is also suing Google, which also removed Fortnite from the Play Store for the same reason Apple removed it. Google is slightly different from Apple, however, because it allows Android customers to install software outside of the Play Store. Fortnite, for instance, can still be installed in Android phones now. Epic argues it is still difficult to install software outside the Play Store.

Google declined to comment.

In a court hearing, Rogers admonished Epic for the theatrics around the lawsuit and the company’s calculated tactics on the App Store.

But the public relations component of Epic’s gambit against Apple, led by Sweeney, a well-known figure in the video gaming industry, has also been successful.

Epic helped create the Coalition for App Fairness, a group of roughly 50 app developers, some big and some small, who aim to convince lawmakers to loosen Apple’s grip on mobile software. Members of that coalition testified on April 21 in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on the power of the app stores.

Legal experts say they are unsure of how the judge will come down on Epic’s argument. Since 1992, the courts have grown more favorable to large companies in their interpretation of antitrust law, so much so that some lawmakers see the need for an overhaul of the underlying laws.

Recommended Stories

  • Pisces Tarot Horoscopes: May 2021

    Hello, Pisces! Your tarotscope is here to help you in 2021.

  • Better Buy for 2021: AbbVie or Merck?

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) currently boast the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling drugs on the market. AbbVie's Humira, which is used to treat Crohn's disease, just grossed $20 billion in sales in 2020, while Merck's No. 2, Keytruda, did $14.38 billion in sales. In 2013, AbbVie was spun off by its parent company, Abbott Labs, in a decision to separate two fundamentally different businesses.

  • Florida do-over: Student-athlete endorsements law back to being effective this July

    Two days earlier, Florida lawmakers passed a bill that included a provision that delayed the start date to July 2022.

  • The EU accused Apple of breaking antitrust laws with its App Store rules

    The European Commission's competition chief accused Apple of disadvantaging developers. A complaint from Spotify prompted the investigation.

  • Rudy Giuliani evidently ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to manipulate him in Ukraine

    FBI counterintelligence agents visited Rudy Giuliani in late 2019, when he was personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, to warn him he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign to damage Trump's likely opponent in the 2020 election, President Biden, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday evening. Giuliani evidently ignored the warning and traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2019 to try to find unflattering or incriminating information about Biden and his son Hunter. While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network. Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent. The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below

  • The real threat to Chad's military rulers: unemployed youth

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - When Neldjibaye Madjissem graduated with a mathematics degree in 2015, he began searching for work as a school teacher. The battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, after 30 years of autocratic rule, sent the Central African country into a tailspin. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and promised to hold elections inside 18 months.

  • NFL draft 2021: All the draft picks from Round 1

    When does 2021 NFL draft start and what TV channel is it on? Proceedings begin at 8 p.m. for Round 1 on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.

  • Protesters demand bodycam video in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting be made public

    Protesters are demanding that bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. be released. Elizabeth City is enforcing a midnight curfew as protests over his death continue. Zak Dahlheimer, an anchor and reporter at WTKR in Virginia, has an update on the protests and the efforts to have the bodycam video made public.

  • Weekend reads: Moving to the mountains — on $18,000 a year

    It’s easy to imagine retiring to a beautiful place, but chances are many other people are thinking the same way, which means it can be expensive. As part of her Where Should I Retire series, Silvia Ascarelli helps a couple who wish to retire and move to a small town in the mountains. For your own retirement location search, try MarketWatch’s upgraded retirement location tool, which now includes data for more than 3,000 U.S. counties.

  • Man shot in possible road road shooting on I-45 N, deputies say

    The shooting is potentially the third road rage shooting just this week in the Houston area.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Moderna is looking for ways to attack variants, company chairman says

    One of the biggest concerns on the mind of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna, is variants. As Afeyan rushes to create more doses of the Moderna vaccine to deliver all over the world, he knows that variants are lurking that could require even those vaccinated to get regular boosters. “The biology of the variants and how they can overcome the biology of how your immune system ...

  • U.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said on Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2021/2021%20Special%20301%20Report%20(final).pdf on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP. "However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Streams and lakes have rights, a US county decided. Now they’re suing Florida

    A novel lawsuit is taking advantage of a local ‘rights of nature’ measure passed in November in effort to protect wetlands The Florida lawsuit is part of a growing trend around the world of laws protecting rights of nature. Photograph: Jupiterimages/Getty Images A network of streams, lakes and marshes in Florida is suing a developer and the state to try to stop a housing development from destroying them. The novel lawsuit was filed on Monday in Orange county on behalf of the waterways under a “rights of nature” law passed in November. It is the largest US municipality to adopt such a law to date. The listed plaintiffs are Wilde Cypress Branch, Boggy Branch, Crosby Island Marsh, Lake Hart and Lake Mary Jane. Laws protecting the rights of nature are growing throughout the world, from Ecuador to Uganda, and have been upheld in courts in India, Colombia and Bangladesh. But this is the first time anyone has tried to enforce them in the US. The Orange county law secures the rights of its waterways to exist, to flow, to be protected against pollution and to maintain a healthy ecosystem. It also recognizes the authority of citizens to file enforcement actions on their behalf. The suit, filed in the ninth judicial circuit court of Florida, claims a proposed 1,900-acre housing development by Beachline South Residential LLC would destroy more than 63 acres of wetlands and 33 acres of streams by filling and polluting them, as well as 18 acres of wetlands where stormwater detention ponds are being built. In addition to seeking to protect the waterways’ intrinsic rights, the suit claims the development would disrupt the area’s hydrology and violate the human right to clean water because of pollution runoff from new roads and buildings. Chuck O’Neal, president of campaign group Speak Up Wekiva who will be representing the wetlands in court, told the Guardian he looks forward to giving them a voice. “Our waterways and the wildlife they support have been systematically destroyed by poorly planned suburban sprawl. They have suffered in silence and without representation, until now.” The housing development, known as the “Meridian Parks Remainder Project”, needs a development permit from the city of Orlando and a dredge-and-fill permit from the Florida department of environmental protection to proceed. The suit seeks to block these from being issued. O’Neal said he hopes the court “reaches beyond current conventional thinking” in considering the case. “This is how the evolution of rights has occurred in western law since the signing of the Magna Carta through the abolition of slavery, through women’s suffrage and through court decisions such as Brown vs the Board of Education and most recently the acceptance of marriage equality.” Thomas Linzey, senior legal counsel at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights who helped secure Orange county’s rights of nature law last year, said: “Given the rampant development that’s occurred in Florida over the past 30 years, and the power struggle between the state government and local government over these issues, there are multiple grounds for a court to hold that the development cannot proceed as proposed.” The center calculates that more than 9m acres of wetlands have been destroyed in Florida since it became a state in 1845. They say this has had profound impacts on water quality and species, as well as flood control. The Florida department of environmental protection said it would not comment on pending litigation. Beachline South Residential could not be reached directly for comment. But in its November application for a dredge-and-fill permit it said it would offset the damage caused by buying federal mitigation credits. Since the success of Orange county’s charter amendment, which was approved overwhelmingly by voters, the Florida Rights of Nature Network has received requests for assistance from citizens in municipalities around the state. The case echoes global developments, such as a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Vilcabamba River in Ecuador, which pioneered the establishment of nature rights in that country’s constitution. The court ruled in favor of the river in 2011 and ordered damage caused to it by a road-widening project to be remediated. In 2017, an Indian court declared that the Ganges and Yamuna rivers as well as Himalayan glaciers, lakes and forests should be given legal personhood in an attempt to protect them from environmental damage.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • 3 slain while filming poaching in Burkina Faso flown home

    The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso this week while they were filming a documentary on poaching were flown home Friday as several European countries vowed to keep fighting extremism in Africa's Sahel region. David Beriáin, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, journalists with long experience in conflict zones, had joined Irish conservationist Rory Young on an anti-poaching patrol led by a special military wildlife force in eastern Burkina Faso when their convoy was ambushed Monday by jihadists. The three Europeans and one Burkinabe soldier were killed, according to Spanish authorities.

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter, it is extending its mission.