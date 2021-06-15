Apple and Google investigated by UK competition body

·3 min read
The Apple logo is displayed on a background while the Android logo is on a phone closer to the camera
The Apple logo is displayed on a background while the Android logo is on a phone closer to the camera

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed it is investigating Apple and Google over their dominant position in the mobile phone market.

It is "taking a closer look" at the "effective duopoly" the two firms have.

That includes the operating systems Android and iOS, both app stores, and Safari and Chrome web browsers.

Officials are examining whether the pair are "stifling competition across a range of digital markets".

"The CMA is concerned this could lead to reduced innovation across the sector and consumers paying higher prices for devices and apps, or for other goods and services due to higher advertising prices," the authority said.

Google said its Android ecosystem generates £2.8bn in revenue for UK developers, and supports 240,000 jobs. It also said it had made major changes to its terms based on discussions with regulators - such as the EU.

Apple has also been contacted for comment.

The announcement also specifically highlighted the question of whether either of the two tech giants has market power over other businesses - including the app developers which rely on their app stores.

That has been a hot-button issue for the mobile industry over the past year, particularly since Epic Games launched its high-profile legal action against both Apple and Google, alleging unfair business practices.

"Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles - whether they want to shop, play games, stream music or watch TV," said CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli.

"We're looking into whether this could be creating problems for consumers and the businesses that want to reach people through their phones."

A Google spokeswoman said the company welcomed the CMA's "efforts to understand" before implementing new rules.

"Android provides people with more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps they use, and enables thousands of developers and manufacturers to build successful businesses," she said.

Apple is already under investigation by the CMA over its App Store, and whether its demands on app developers are anti-competitive.

Google, likewise, is being investigated for its proposed new privacy system, over concerns it could affect news publishers and the wider digital advertising market.

The CMA said that while both those topics were "within the scope" of the new investigation, it was also "much broader".

The watchdog said it was keen to hear directly from app developers about their experiences. A questionnaire it posted included questions about which app stores developers work with, and whether there are web-based alternatives that can offer the same experience.

The investigation will last no more than a year, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Like a bowl of spaghetti': New map details intricacies of the brain

    A map of a fragment of a human brain reveals for the first time its astonishing intricacy, while providing new evidence of both the brain's physical structure

  • Soccer clubs embrace cryptocurrency, but fans are divided

    A growing number of major soccer clubs are launching digital coins that allow fans to vote on a variety of minor decisions as the sport faces slumping revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Others dismiss the tokens as superficial participation that adds to the already growing costs of following their teams. Among the clubs to launch tokens in recent months are English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan.

  • UK's CMA opens market study into Apple, Google's mobile 'duopoly'

    The U.K.'s competition watchdog will take a deep dive look into Apple and Google's dominance of the mobile ecosystem, it said today -- announcing a market study which will examine the pair's respective smartphone platforms (iOS and Android); their app stores (App Store and Play Store); and web browsers (Safari and Chrome). The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the mobile platform giants' "effective duopoly" in those areas  might be harming consumers, it added.

  • Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel

    The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, announced on Tuesday a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. It marks the first time in more than three decades that the Dubai-based airline's parent group has not churned out a profit, underscoring just how dramatic an impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry. Emirates Group, which also operates dnata travel and ground services at airports, reported a total loss of $6 billion.

  • UK watchdog looking into Apple, Google's dominance of mobile phone systems

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog said it would investigate whether Apple and Google's dominance of mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers hurt consumers, launching its latest probe into the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would undertake a "market study" into the matter to see whether the pair's effective duopoly was stifling competition and ripping off consumers, or hurting businesses like app developers. Governments around the world are looking at strengthening the regulation of U.S. tech giants that have become even more powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are multiple investigations globally into their market positions including in the United States and the European Union.

  • UK Competition Watchdog Launches 12-Month Study On Google, Apple Mobile Ecosystems Over Antitrust Concerns: Report

    The U.K. antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) mobile ecosystems, Reuters reports. The CMA will conduct a 12-month market study into the iOS and Android systems following user and business exploitation concerns by their market power, adding to the regulator’s separate investigations into both the companies, Bloomberg reported. The CMA opts for a market study to gather i

  • Greenway trail through the Triangle poised to become part of state parks system

    The North Carolina section of the planned East Coast Greenway will stretch 365 miles.

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Jon Chu In Addressing ‘In The Heights’ Lack Of Afro Latinx Representation: “I Promise To Do Better”

    After director Jon Chu responded to the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his feature musical In the Heights, the film’s composer/ lyricist/producer and co-scribe and star Lin-Manuel Miranda has weighed in with a public apology on social media. “I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latinx representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many […]

  • PCT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in PCT:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/purecycle-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16869&from=5The fil

  • Apple and Google under fire for mobile dominance

    Britain's competition watchdog is to launch a sweeping inquiry into Apple and Google's dominance of smartphone software, in the latest action against the power of the tech giants. The Competition and Markets Authority will lead a market study lasting up to 12 months into Apple and Google’s control over the iOS and Android operating systems, their app stores and their web browsers. The study will examine whether the companies' control over these products is stifling competition and leading to hig

  • Apple and Google to be probed by UK regulators over whether they are unfairly treating customers

    Apple and Google will be investigated by UK regulators over fears they are using their control over the market to treat customers unfairly. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would investigate whether the fact the two companies effectively have a duopoly in many products “could be resulting in consumers losing out across a wide range of areas”.

  • Fans Divided Over Sports Team Tokens

    An increasing number of major soccer clubs launched digital tokens to engage fans, some of whom are not won over.

  • Twitter adds 'Arabic (feminine)' language option in diversity drive

    Twitter on Tuesday introduced an "Arabic (feminine)" language setting enabling the social media site to speak to users using feminine grammar, part of what it said was an inclusion and diversity drive. "We want our service to reflect the voices that shape the conversations that take place on our service," said Rasha Fawakhiri, Twitter's communications head for the Middle East and North Africa. Twitter did not introduce a non-binary gender language option in Arabic, but Fawakhiri said the company has other gender neutral projects in the works for the site.

  • Lawmakers propose antitrust legislation against big tech, new Xbox games are announced at E3 2021

    In today's top stories, the US government hopes to reform antitrust laws aimed at big tech, privacy concerns arise over Amazon Sidewalk and new Xbox games debut at E3 2021.

  • Australia trade deal will not hit UK farmers, says Liz Truss

    The trade secretary denies Australian beef imports will flood the UK and says export markets will grow.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Dow slip as upcoming Fed meeting looms

    The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Monday, with the former coming off a record closing high in the previous session as a lack of catalysts ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting kept investors from making new significant bets. The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, lifted by gains in shares of Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

  • Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

    Facebook is subject to EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling that has implications for other big tech companies. Under the EU's stringent privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, only one country's national data protection authority has the power to handle legal cases involving cross-border data complaints in a system known as “one-stop shop.” For Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it is Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

  • EU data watchdogs ruling sharpens focus on Facebook, big tech

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants could face more scrutiny and potential sanctions in the European Union after the bloc's top court backed national privacy watchdogs to pursue them, even when they are not the lead regulators. Consumer lobbying group BEUC welcomed Tuesday's ruling by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), which backed the right of national agencies to act, citing enforcement bottlenecks. "Most Big Tech companies are based in Ireland, and it should not be up to that country's authority alone to protect 500 million consumers in the EU," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said after the judgement.

  • Is Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]