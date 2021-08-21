  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple and Google ordered by Russia's media authority to take down the app of Vladimir Putin's biggest opponent

William Edwards
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
alexei navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia, opposition politician Lyubov Sobol and other demonstrators march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow on February 29, 2020. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia's media authority has ordered Google and Apple to take down Alexei Navalny's app.

  • Navalny, who is currently in prison in Russia, is President Vladimir Putin's biggest opponent.

  • The move appears to be the latest attempt by the Russian government to silence Navalny.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Russia's media authority Roskomnadzor has ordered Apple and Alphabet, Google's parent company, to take the app of the biggest opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin off of their platforms, according to a report.

Roskomnadzor said the app dedicated to publishing stories about Alexei Navalny should be taken off of Google and Apple's app stores because Russian courts have labeled Navalny's anti-corruption foundation as extremist, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday.

Neither Apple or Alphabet were immediately available for comment Saturday about the request.

The development marks the latest attempt by the Russian government to silence Navalny. Navalny is currently in a Russian prison after returning to the country from Germany, where he recovered from being poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Serbia last August. The Russian government says he is guilty of embezzlement.

Putin and the Russian government's treatment of Navalny continues to draw criticism from abroad. During a Friday meeting with Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny's imprisonment unacceptable and called for his release.

The team of US President Joe Biden has warned Russia of "consequences" if Navalny dies while in custody.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

    Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

  • Judge Finds California Gig-Worker Law Unconstitutional in Blow to Uber, Lyft

    The California law, known as Proposition 22, allowed the companies to classify their gig workers as independent contractors and deny them full-time benefits.

  • Los Angeles DA to Review Hundreds of Cases Involving Former Officers Responsible for Racist and Anti-Semitic Messages

    On Thursday, two former officers from the Torrance Police Department were charged with vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism for allegedly spray painting a swastika on a vehicle they were in charge of impounding.

  • 'We have hours' - U.S. army captain pushes for rescue of Afghan interpreter

    (Reuters) -Fearing there may only be hours to stave off a capture, a former U.S. army captain who served in the war in Afghanistan is lobbying for the rescue of his former interpreter. In an interview, Henkel said he spent "the entirety" of his time in Afghanistan with his interpreter whom he called "Kevin," his nickname, to protect his identity. "I relied on my interpreter to help me navigate the culture, navigate the protocols and navigate the language barrier," he said.

  • US fighter jets in position to conduct airstrikes over Kabul if needed

    A contingent of F-18 fighter jets is flying “armed overwatch flights” over Kabul, according to Pentagon officials, giving American forces in Afghanistan the option of calling in airstrikes if a crisis at the airport develops.

  • Striking videos show Afghan women surging forward and leading men in a Kabul street protest against the Taliban

    In one video, a woman is seen raising her fist and hustling the men around her to move forward and keep marching.

  • Merkel, Putin clash over Navalny on her last trip to Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday used her final official visit to Russia to tell President Vladimir Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but the Kremlin leader rebuffed her, saying the jailing was unrelated to politics. The talks, as Merkel prepares to step down following elections next month, coincided with the first anniversary of Navalny's poisoning, an incident that strained Russia-Germany ties. Navalny was flown to Germany last year after being poisoned with what the West concluded was a military nerve agent.

  • Migrants left high and dry at Guatemala border after deportations from Mexico, U.S

    When 25-year-old Salvadoran migrant Donovan Pedro stepped off a deportation bus at the El Ceibo border crossing that connects Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, the situation was familiar but the place was not. Pedro had already made the trek to the U.S. border twice and was stopped by Mexican authorities, who both times sent him to other locations in Mexico. This time he was detained in the state of Veracruz near the Gulf of Mexico, and sent to a remote border crossing with Guatemala as part of U.S. and Mexican efforts to make it more difficult for migrants to cross the U.S. border repeatedly.

  • What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

    The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden said "we have no indication" that American citizens are having trouble getting

  • 'Staggering' fivefold rise in child sex images found on Facebook

    Child abuse images found on Facebook have increased five-fold, sparking new calls for the company to scrap its plans to encrypt messages across all its platforms.

  • Russia Seeks Removal Of Alexei Navalny's App From Apple, Google App Stores

    Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has ordered Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their stores, Reuters reports based on Interfax news. The order followed a Russian court ruling rendering Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organization and banned it. Navalny's allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites. Russia had previously

  • The unexpected, world-saving effects of the Montreal Protocol

    A new study finds the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which was negotiated to stop ozone-depleting emissions, also prevented significant climate change.Why it matters: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called the Montreal Protocol "perhaps the single most effective international agreement," and its success in both reversing ozone depletion and slowing warming shows why.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: In a study pu

  • Constantinople Patriarch visits Ukraine for independence

    The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople has arrived on a visit to Ukraine to attend festivities marking the 30th anniversary of its declaration of independence. On Saturday, Patriarch Batholomew I and the leader of the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius I, together conducted a lithurgy in Kyiv's St. Michael's Cathedral. The patriarch met late Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who invited him to Ukraine to attend the 30th independence anniversary, which is being marked Tuesday.

  • Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ Join San Sebastián Competition

    Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will receive its European premiere at late September’s San Sebastian Festival. The biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world will open with the anticipated “One Second” from China’s Zhang Yimou, which was dramatically pulled from competition at the 69th Berlin Film Festival. Both titles […]

  • IRS Hosts Marijuana And Cryptocurrency Tax Information Event; Support For Pot Legalization Gets A Mention

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Wednesday hosted a forum dedicated to tax policy for marijuana businesses and cryptocurrency...and cannabis legalization was on the menu. How could it not be when there has been growing public support for legalization and the prospects of federal reform? The tax tête-à-tête, presented by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), looked at issues such as allowable tax deductions and how different states are taxing marijuana — clearly not an easy s

  • Sam Ehlinger’s game growing from facing Colts defense

    Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger feels going against the Colts defense benefits his game.

  • The Jan. 6 'plot' that wasn't

    The Jan. 6 'plot' that wasn't

  • Singapore says ASEAN not as effective as hoped in Myanmar

    The progress by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Myanmar has not been as effective as hoped, Singapore's foreign minister said in an interview. The United Nations and many countries have urged ASEAN, whose 10 members include Myanmar, to restore stability through diplomacy. "(ASEAN is) not as effective or as quick as we would have hoped for.

  • Jets lose $45 million man Carl Lawson for 2021 season after Achilles injury

    Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in the offseason.

  • Cardano plans to build national ID blockchain system in Ethiopia

    The Cardano network plans to put forward a bid to the Ethiopian government proposing blockchain technology for a national ID system.