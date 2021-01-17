Apple, Google, and Spotify are still hosting podcasts by pro-Trump conspiracists and extremists

Shona Ghosh
trump qanon
A Trump supporter holds up a large QAnon sign while waiting in line to see the president. Rick Loomis/Getty Images

  • Tech platforms are still hosting podcasts that peddle misinformation and violent rhetoric.

  • The AP first reported that podcasts were a loophole for conspiracies, despite wider tech crackdowns.

  • Some are run by QAnon believers, and claim election rigging, and that the Capitol riots were "staged."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Conspiracy theorists and pro-Trump extremists are using podcasts hosted on mainstream tech platforms to push misinformation, despite a widespread crackdown on individual social media accounts that push these ideas.

The AP first reported that podcasts on Apple, Spotify, and Google were peddling claims that the US election was rigged, and that the January 6 US Capitol riots were staged, among other claims.

Insider likewise found podcasts easily available on all three platforms that claimed President-elect Joe Biden's win was "a fraud."

The podcast "Red Pill News", hosted by a user called RedPill78, described the US Capitol riots as "a staged event" in an episode aired January 11. That's still available on Apple Podcasts as of January 17.

The AP found another podcast, "X22 Report", which said in one episode ahead of the Capitol riots: "We the people, we are the storm, and we're coming to DC." That is also available on Google's podcasting platform as of January 17.

And Insider on Sunday found a third podcast, called "Quite Frankly" and hosted on Spotify, Apple, and Google, where the host characterized the election in a January 16 episode as "a stinky, smelly, suspicious election" in a wider rant about free speech. "Quite Frankly" has also hosted RedPill78 on prior episodes.

Apple Podcasts Red Pill News
Red Pill News on Apple's podcasting site. Insider

The ongoing availability of these podcasts contrasts with the strict stance taken by several major tech firms to crack down on social media accounts pushing conspiracies, or apps that peddle hate, in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6.

Apple, for example, removed alternative social network Parler from its App Store on January 10, saying that the firm hadn't done enough to moderate violent speech in the run-up to the riots. Pro-Trump rioters reportedly used Parler and other platforms to plan the insurrection.

Google likewise barred Parler, and explicitly banned some QAnon content from YouTube in October. It also announced it would penalize accounts that post election misinformation.

Spotify, meanwhile, in November banned "War Room", a podcast hosted by former White House adviser Steve Bannon. The show was also suspended from Twitter and YouTube after Bannon suggested beheading the government's pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and FBI director Christopher Wray.

Yet, while the X22 Report podcast remains available via Apple, it has been suspended by YouTube, Spotify, and Twitter. Red Pill News' podcast description also states it is no longer available on YouTube.

A fourth podcast "SoulWarrior Uncensored" is run by self-declared QAnon believer Melody Torres. According to the AP, she said she has been booted from Twitter. The AP also reported that the podcast was still available on Apple and Google, but was removed from Spotify after an inquiry by the news outlet.

Oren Segal of ADL's Center on Extremism told AP: "Podcasts filled with hatred and incitement to violence should not be treated any differently than any other content.

"If you're going to take a strong stance against hate and extremism in the platform in any way, it should be all-inclusive."

Insider approached Spotify, Google, and Apple for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Clinton and Pelosi suggest Trump may have been on phone with Putin during Capitol siege

    Nancy Pelosi called pro-Trump rioters ‘Putin puppets’ and the Capitol siege a ‘gift’ to the Russian president

  • Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

    A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports. The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • Russia says all Azeri captives returned under Karabakh deal

    Armenia has returned all Azeri prisoners who were captured during last year's conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but the process with Armenian prisoners has been held up, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. The six-week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh was brought to a halt in November by a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement under which Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces were expected to exchange all captives. Armenia has said that many of its prisoners of war remain in Azerbaijan, a problem it has raised with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group.

  • Texas man who stormed Capitol accused of threatening to shoot kids if they turned him in

    Court documents recounted the man's telling his children that he would consider them "traitors" if they contacted authorities.

  • Feds arrest Capitol rioter who allegedly broke into Pelosi's office, stole laptop, wanted to sell it to Russia

    A woman who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol surrendered to authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday night, the Justice Department said. Riley Williams, 22, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol, violent entry, and disorderly conduct, but the FBI said it is also investigating a tip from the suspect's former "romantic partner" that Williams broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege, stole a laptop, and "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."The transfer of the laptop to Russian intelligence "fell through for unknown reasons," the former partner, identified only as Witness 1, told the FBI, "and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it." Williams was captured on video urging fellow rioters to go upstairs in the Capitol, toward Pelosi's office, the FBI said. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed after the siege that "a laptop from a conference room was stolen," but said "it was a laptop that was only used for presentations."Williams lived with her mother, who identified her as the woman in an ITV video of the Capitol raid, the FBI said. The mother also told authorities that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's politics and "far-right message boards." Williams had traveled to the pre-riot protest with her father, but he said they were separated before the Capitol siege, the FBI said, and after they returned to Pennsylvania, Williams deleted her social media accounts, changed her phone number, and fled.More stories from theweek.com 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Anthony Scaramucci says even he got an invite to Trump's D.C. sendoff Melania Trump released a farewell video. So did Colbert's Late Show Melania Trump.

  • Congresswoman's spokesman quits less than 2 weeks into term

    The spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has quit less than two weeks after she was sworn into office, saying he felt like he need to due to the insurrection at the nation's Capitol.

  • Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House

    Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform. Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokeswoman, said that while the vice president-elect's portfolio hasn't been fully defined yet, she has a hand in all aspects of Biden's agenda.

  • Boris Johnson unveils £23 million compensation fund for fishing industry losses over Brexit red tape

    Boris Johnson has unveiled a £23 million fund to compensate the fishing industry for losses caused by Brexit red tape as Scottish seafood hauliers descended on Downing Street to protest. The Prime Minister confirmed that any business experiencing difficulty exporting to the EU "through no fault of their own" would be compensated. However, he insisted the pandemic was responsible for some of the losses, citing reduced demand for Scottish seafood from restaurants on the Continent that have been forced to shut. His announcement came as more than 20 lorries drove up Whitehall, the majority from seafood exporters in Scotland, complaining they were being "tied in knots with paperwork" by the Brexit fishing deal. The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) warned last week the industry was facing "mounting financial losses" and the only way to ensure a fair price was a 72-hour round trip to land catch in Denmark. Exporters said they faced possible bankruptcy following a suspension of road deliveries last week due to border delays.

  • Russia's second vaccine '100% effective', watchdog tells media

    A candidate COVID-19 vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100% effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media. The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison. "The effectiveness of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness," the TASS news agency reported, citing Rospotrebnadzor.

  • Capitol rioter threatened to shoot his own children if they reported him, say officials

    ‘If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors...traitors get shot,' he told his children

  • What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate

    So what does a 50-50 Senate get President-elect Joe Biden? Washington has barely had time to process the implications of Democratic control after two Georgia runoff elections that are delivering the Senate to Democrats. The unexpected new balance of power giving Democrats only the barest control of Congress has big consequences for the president-elect — easy confirmation of his Cabinet most importantly — but the road ahead for his ambitious legislative agenda remains complicated and murky.

  • Independent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

    An independent panel said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30. The experts reviewing the global handling of the pandemic, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, called for reforms to the Geneva-based United Nations agency.Their interim report was published hours after the WHO's top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said that global deaths from COVID-19 were expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon". "What is clear to the Panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January," the report said, referring to the initial outbreak of the new disease in the central city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • Biden Inauguration Rehearsal Postponed Due to Security Concerns

    A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to security concerns in the nation’s capital, according to reports. The rehearsal will be held Monday instead, Politico reported. Security has been boosted across Washington, D.C. since the deadly riot earlier this month at the Capitol. The Capitol complex has been locked down, and more than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday. More than a dozen D.C. Metro stations will be closed to the public in the days leading up to and following January 20. The FBI has warned that armed protesters could demonstrate in both Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the country. The agency has observed “extensive” talk online suggesting the possibility of violence around Biden’s inauguration, FBI director Christopher Wray said. “We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and at state capital buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials,” Wray said last week. Biden’s team has also canceled an Amtrak trip Monday from Wilmington to Washington due to security concerns in the capital. “In the week since the attack on Congress by a mob that included domestic terrorists and violent extremists, the nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days, both in the National Capital Region and in cities across the country. This is a challenge that the President-elect and his team take incredibly seriously,” the Biden transition team said in a statement. Pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol building on January 6, breaking past security and into the building, where a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results was evacuated. The violence ended with five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

  • Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons

    Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock early Sunday. A group of about 2,000 migrants had stopped short of the roadblock the night before.

  • Venezuela dispatches oxygen for Brazil's Amazonas, reeling from COVID-19

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that a convoy of trucks carrying emergency oxygen supplies for Brazil's northern Amazonas state, where a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit hard, has departed and is set to arrive at the border by Monday morning. Reading from a message sent by Justo Noguera, governor of Venezuela's southern Bolivar state, Maduro said during a state television appearance that the six trucks would arrive at the Santa Elena de Uairen border crossing by morning, where they would be handed over to Brazilian health authorities. From there, the trucks - carrying some 136,000 liters of oxygen, enough to fill 14,000 individual canisters - would take 14 hours to arrive in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas, whose hospital system is collapsing due to the pandemic.

  • Photos: Nationwide protests of Trump supporters fail to materialize

    Security remained tight around state houses throughout the country as fears of major protests by armed, far-right supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol and at state capitols Sunday proved unfounded, with only small groups, some carrying weapons, gathering in a handful of cities.

  • Factbox: Biden's Cabinet appointees get their day in Congress

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Wednesday with only a few of his top chosen deputies in place. The Democrat's Cabinet appointees are awaiting approval by the Senate, who are set to hold their first confirmation hearings on Tuesday. Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, will meet with the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

  • AP Photos: Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again

    Snow lies knee-deep in the pastoral town of Gulmarg, or “meadow of flowers,” on Indian-controlled Kashmir's high plateau. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape. The heavy influx of tourists is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in disputed Kashmir, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights India imposed in the region in August 2019.

  • Indonesia earthquake: Heavy rain hampers search for survivors

    The death toll has now risen to 78 following the powerful tremor on Sulawesi island on Friday.

  • Feeding an army in D.C.: Chef José Andrés steps in to help feed huge influx of National Guard

    World Central Kitchen's Nate Mook and José Andrés realized their expertise in feeding large groups at a moment's notice could help feed the Guard at the Capitol.