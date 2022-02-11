What is Apple hiring for in RTP?

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 11, 2022

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

As I searched through Triangle jobs boards in recent weeks, I began noticing that Apple’s first batches of Triangle-based jobs have begun to appear this year.

The dozens of postings are some of the first signs of the iPhone maker’s looming arrival to the region. A vast majorty of the new roles being posted are related to Apple Pay, a priority for the company at the moment.

But Apple is not the only tech giant on the hunt for talent in the Triangle. Amazon, Google and Microsoft are all posting for jobs in Raleigh and Durham. Google and Microsoft both have new offices here (in downtown Durham and Morrisville respectively), and according to some of the job postings, Amazon is on the search for office space here.

I took a look at what each of these companies is doing in the Triangle.

[read more here]

Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate

This photo from Aug. 15, 2016, shows offshore wind turbines near Block Island, R.I. The Biden administration said it will hold its first offshore wind auction, offering nearly 500,000 acres off the coast of New York and New Jersey for wind energy projects that could produce enough electricity to power nearly 2 million homes.

Tech news from the Triangle

A Durham startup is trying to transform breast reconstruction surgery. [N&O]

Starting July 1, NC faces a 10-year moratorium on offshore wind. That may not matter. [N&O]

Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals. [WSJ]

At North Carolina’s PTI, Boom Supersonic found an airport that acts like a business park. [N&O]

In the black: ChannelAdvisor reports record revenue, a profit for 2021. [WRAL]

RTP gene therapy firm StrideBio’s new CEO is industry veteran with IPO experience. [TBJ]

Manoj George (1967-2022)

Manoj George, a stalwart of the Triangle’s tech scene and the first chief financial officer of Red Hat, passed away earlier this month. He had panceratic cancer, according to his obituary.

George was known locally for helping countless entrepreneurs and working at several tech firms. He was also known for creating one of the first SAAS subscription revenue models in the software industry, and guided Red Hat from a valuation of $5M to $5B.

Story continues

Scot Wingo, the CEO of Spiffy, called George one of the “Founding Fathers and a true pillar” in the Triangle’s tech community.

What I’m reading

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Enough Truck Drivers. [NYT]

Have we dropped all pretense of responsible gambling? [Jay Kang]

A robot bought my seven-year-old car for more than I paid brand-new. [The Verge]

What the Winston-Salem fire says about environmental justice in North Carolina. [N&O]

MoviePass is coming back. [The Verge]

Zillow’s Shuttered Home-Flipping Business Lost $881 Million in 2021. [WSJ]

Eileen Gu defends China’s internet freedom. Her message is censored. [Protocol]

With Starship assembled in Texas, attention turns to NASA’s moon ambitions. [WaPo]

Other Triangle business

Would you be more likely to donate blood if you got paid? New Raleigh center thinks so. [N&O]

Neighbors vow fight to save historic Seaboard Train Station from possible demolition. [N&O]

As NC’s bird flu outbreak grows, so does concern for poultry industry. [N&O]

Notable hirings

Chapel Hill cloud software company Cdata, which raised $140M from investors last year, has hired Manish Patel as its chief product officer and Steven Close as Chief Information Security Officer. Patel joins from Tier1 Financial Solutions. Close previously served as a security executive at SolarWinds.

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate