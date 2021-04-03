Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.86 per share and the market cap of $3.3 billion, Apple Hospitality REIT stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Apple Hospitality REIT is shown in the chart below.


Because Apple Hospitality REIT is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Apple Hospitality REIT at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Apple Hospitality REIT is poor. This is the debt and cash of Apple Hospitality REIT over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Apple Hospitality REIT has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $601.9 million and loss of $0.77 a share. Its operating margin is -17.91%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Apple Hospitality REIT at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Apple Hospitality REIT over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Apple Hospitality REIT is -21.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -37.9%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Apple Hospitality REIT's return on invested capital is -2.16, and its cost of capital is 7.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Apple Hospitality REIT is shown below:

In conclusion, Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Apple Hospitality REIT stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

