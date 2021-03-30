Apple will host WWDC entirely online for the second year in a row

Avery Hartmans
·1 min read
Apple WWDC 2021
Apple

  • Apple will host WWDC entirely online for the second year in a row.

  • Apple typically unveils new software at WWDC. This year's event will start on June 7.

  • The annual developers conference is one of Apple's biggest events of the year.

The iPhone-maker announced Tuesday that its annual developers conference will take place from June 7 to June 11. The conference, which is free and open to all developers, will take place online rather than at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Apple also hosted last year's WWDC event online, canceling the in-person conference for the first time in 31 years due to the pandemic.

WWDC is one of Apple's biggest events of the year. The company typically takes the wraps off its new software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch, and occasionally unveils new hardware products - Apple debuted the HomePod in 2017 and the Mac Pro in 2019.

At last year's WWDC, Apple revealed that it would start shifting away from Intel and making its own processor chips for Macs.

In addition to unveiling new software and hardware products, Apple will host online sessions and 1-on-1 labs for developers, as well as ways for designers to connect with Apple's engineers and designers. This year's event will also feature a coding challenge for students.

