The new iMac vs. the competition: Beneath the pretty colors

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor

It hasn’t even been a year since Apple released the last model of its iconic all-in-one desktop, the iMac. But things have changed a lot since then — companies are contemplating a return to the office, while others have decided to make their home office permanent. So it’s actually a good time to release a new desktop for those looking for an easy upgrade. But exactly how much of a step forward is this colorful iMac and its M1 chip over rival all-in-one machines like the Surface Studio 2 and Dell’s latest OptiPlex? Check out the table below for the details on relevant specs, and keep an eye out for our full review of the new-hued iMac later this spring.

Apple iMac (2021)

Surface Studio 2

Dell OptiPlex 7780

Price

Starts at $1,299

Starts at $3,500

Starts at $1,839

Dimensions

547 x 461 x 147 mm (21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches)

637.35 x 438.90 x 12.50 mm (25.1 x 17.3 x 0.5 inches)

614 x 389 x 58 mm (24.17 x 15.31 x 2.28 inches)

Weight

4.46 kg (9.83 pounds) / 4.48 kg (9.88 pounds)

9.56 kg (21 pounds)

8.66 / 9.1 kg (19.09 / 20.06 pounds)

OS

macOS Big Sur

Windows 10

Windows 10

Display

24-inch 4.5K Retina

28-inch PixelSense

27-inch OptiPlex LCD

Resolution

4,480 x 2,520 (218 ppi)

4,500 x 3,000 (192 ppi)

1,920 x 1,080 (81 ppi)

Processor

Apple M1

Intel Core i7-7820HQ

Intel Core i5-10500 / i7-10700 / i9-10900

Memory

8 GB*

16 / 32 GB

16 / 64 GB

Graphics

M1 integrated graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1070

Intel Integrated Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Storage

256 / 512 GB*

1 / 2 TB

256 / 512 GB

Ports

USB 4 (x2) / USB 3 (x2), USB 4 (x2)

USB 3.0 (x4), USB-C, SDXC

USB 3.2 (x5), USB-C, HDMI (x2), SD

Wireless

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

 

* Specs listed are base specs and will not include all options available at checkout.

Recommended Stories