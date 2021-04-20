The new iMac vs. the competition: Beneath the pretty colors

It hasn’t even been a year since Apple released the last model of its iconic all-in-one desktop, the iMac. But things have changed a lot since then — companies are contemplating a return to the office, while others have decided to make their home office permanent. So it’s actually a good time to release a new desktop for those looking for an easy upgrade. But exactly how much of a step forward is this colorful iMac and its M1 chip over rival all-in-one machines like the Surface Studio 2 and Dell’s latest OptiPlex? Check out the table below for the details on relevant specs, and keep an eye out for our full review of the new-hued iMac later this spring.

Apple iMac (2021) Surface Studio 2 Dell OptiPlex 7780 Price Starts at $1,299 Starts at $3,500 Starts at $1,839 Dimensions 547 x 461 x 147 mm (21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches) 637.35 x 438.90 x 12.50 mm (25.1 x 17.3 x 0.5 inches) 614 x 389 x 58 mm (24.17 x 15.31 x 2.28 inches) Weight 4.46 kg (9.83 pounds) / 4.48 kg (9.88 pounds) 9.56 kg (21 pounds) 8.66 / 9.1 kg (19.09 / 20.06 pounds) OS macOS Big Sur Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 24-inch 4.5K Retina 28-inch PixelSense 27-inch OptiPlex LCD Resolution 4,480 x 2,520 (218 ppi) 4,500 x 3,000 (192 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (81 ppi) Processor Apple M1 Intel Core i7-7820HQ Intel Core i5-10500 / i7-10700 / i9-10900 Memory 8 GB* 16 / 32 GB 16 / 64 GB Graphics M1 integrated graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1070 Intel Integrated Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Storage 256 / 512 GB* 1 / 2 TB 256 / 512 GB Ports USB 4 (x2) / USB 3 (x2), USB 4 (x2) USB 3.0 (x4), USB-C, SDXC USB 3.2 (x5), USB-C, HDMI (x2), SD Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

* Specs listed are base specs and will not include all options available at checkout.