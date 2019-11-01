Apple: Improving Results, but at a Higher Price

Apple (AAPL) recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Revenues for the quarter were +2%, with diluted EPS +4%. For the year, revenues declined 2% to $260 billion, with operating income and net income down 10% and 7%, respectively.

Notably, the company continued to see a material improvement in its Greater China business, with revenues down 2% in the fourth quarter (and up slightly on a constant currency basis) compared to a more than 20% decline in the first half of the year. Around the rest of the world, sales growth ranged from a low single digit decline (Europe and Japan) to a low single digit increase (rest of Asia Pacific and the Americas). For some perspective, it helps to look at the long-term results in these regions, which provides some context on the short-term changes in trajectory that we see at times.









Trends improved throughout the year for the company's most important product as well: iPhone revenues were down only 9% in the fourth quarter compared to a 16% decline in the first half of the year (collectively -14% in 2019). Again, I think it helps to zoom out and look at how the business has performed over the past few years (with a trailing five-year revenue CAGR of +7% as well).





The iPhone was Apple's only product category that shrunk in 2019, offset by growth in iPad (+8%), Mac (+10%), and Services / Other (+24%), which includes wearables like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats products. Collectively, the non-iPhone portion of Apple's business increased by 17% for the year to $118 billion. Over the past five years, the company's non-iPhone revenues have increased at a high-single digit compounded annual growth rate.

As CEO Tim Cook noted on the conference call, Services continues to be a bright spot:



Services revenue in the quarter was $12.5 billion, up 18% over last year... This isn't a local phenomenon. We saw double-digit services revenue growth and all-time records in all five of our geographic segments. And it wasn't a narrow success either. We established new all-time highs for multiple services categories including the App Store, AppleCare, Music, cloud services and our App Store search ad business. We are well on our way to accomplishing our goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 Services revenue [$24.4 billion] during 2020.







The active installed base of Apple devices reached another new all-time high in the quarter, with year-over-year gains in each region and product category. The company now has more than 450 million paid subscriptions, an increase of roughly 15% over the past six months.

Despite higher revenues, outsized growth in expenses and mix shift away from high margin iPhone and Greater China sales led to a 10% decline in operating income for the year. As shown below, while Apple's revenues have increased by 500% over the past decade, the company's annual research and development expense has climbed ten-fold over the same period (resulting in R&D as a percentage of sales doubling to more than 6%).

In 2019, cash flows from operations was $69.4 billion (down 10%), with free cash flow of $58.9 billion (down 8%). During the year, Apple spent $66.9 billion on share repurchases and $14.1 billion on dividends. The per share results benefited from repurchases (share count -7% to 4,649 million shares), with diluted earnings per share (EPS) roughly flat for the year at $11.9 per share. As shown below, the company's share count has now fallen by nearly 25% over the past five years.