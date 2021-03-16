Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Alger, an investment management firm, published its ‘Alger Spectra Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund highlighted their largest portfolio sector weightings, which is in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sector, with their comments on notable companies. The Communication Services sector together with the Industrial sector is where they achieved the largest chunk of their returns. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Alger Spectra Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and emphasized their views on the company. Apple Inc. is a California-based technology company that currently has a $2.08 trillion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, AAPL delivered a -6.56% return, but its 12-month gains are still up by 104.76%. As of March 15, 2021, the stock closed at $123.99 per share.

Here is what Alger Spectra Fund has to say about Apple Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Apple is a leading technology provider in telecommunications, computing and services. Apple's iOS operating system is the company's unique intellectual property and competitive strength. This software drives extremely tight engagement with consumers and enterprises. This tight engagement is facilitating significant growth in high-margin services like music, apps, and Apple Pay. The company's continued development of these high margin services and earnings streams from wearable devices such as the Apple Watch as well the introduction of 5G phones continued to support the performance of Apple shares during the quarter."

Our calculations show that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks 10th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple Inc. was in 146 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 134 funds in the third quarter. AAPL delivered a 1.81% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.