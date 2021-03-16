Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Alger, an investment management firm, published its ‘Alger Spectra Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund highlighted their largest portfolio sector weightings, which is in Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sector, with their comments on notable companies. The Communication Services sector together with the Industrial sector is where they achieved the largest chunk of their returns. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Alger Spectra Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and emphasized their views on the company. Apple Inc. is a California-based technology company that currently has a $2.08 trillion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, AAPL delivered a -6.56% return, but its 12-month gains are still up by 104.76%. As of March 15, 2021, the stock closed at $123.99 per share.

Here is what Alger Spectra Fund has to say about Apple Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Apple is a leading technology provider in telecommunications, computing and services. Apple's iOS operating system is the company's unique intellectual property and competitive strength. This software drives extremely tight engagement with consumers and enterprises. This tight engagement is facilitating significant growth in high-margin services like music, apps, and Apple Pay. The company's continued development of these high margin services and earnings streams from wearable devices such as the Apple Watch as well the introduction of 5G phones continued to support the performance of Apple shares during the quarter."

Our calculations show that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks 10th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple Inc. was in 146 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 134 funds in the third quarter. AAPL delivered a 1.81% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

