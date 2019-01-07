Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Potentially Undervalued?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NasdaqGS, rising to highs of $232.07 and falling to the lows of $142.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Apple’s current trading price of $148.26 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Apple’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Apple

What’s the opportunity in Apple?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Apple today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $152.2, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Apple’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Apple?

NasdaqGS:AAPL Future Profit January 7th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Apple, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AAPL’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAPL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Apple. You can find everything you need to know about Apple in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Apple, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



