Apple Inc supplier Pegatron in talks to open second India factory -sources

A salesperson walks past an advertisement at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai
Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra
·2 min read

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple Inc's Taiwanese supplier Pegatron Corp is in talks to open a second India factory, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. tech giant's partners continue to diversify production away from China.

Pegatron plans to add a second facility near the southern city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, just six months after opening the first with an investment of $150 million, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the talks are private.

The new factory, the first source said, is "to assemble the latest iPhones".

Pegatron declined to comment but said, "Any acquisition of assets will be disclosed based on regulations."

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

India is seen as the next growth frontier for Apple. Around $9 billion worth of smartphones have been exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis, research firm Counterpoint said.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China as they seek to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-U.S. trade frictions. In recent years, Pegatron has sought to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and North America.

The talks for starting a second Pegatron facility on lease are ongoing and it will be located inside Mahindra World City near Chennai, just around where the company inaugurated the first plant in September 2022.

Pegatron's planned investment outlay for the expansion is not immediately clear. The first source, however, said the new factory will be smaller than the first one.

Apple Inc has bet big on the South Asian nation since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

India is the second biggest smartphone market in the world, where Apple also plans to assemble iPad tablets and AirPods.

India's Karnataka state said this week it has approved a $968 million investment by Foxconn, leading to the creation of 50,000 jobs.

Last week, Reuters reported Foxconn has plans to build a $200 million factory in India to produce the wireless earphones for Apple after winning a contract. It already assembles some iPhone models at its plant located in Tamil Nadu.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Additional reporting by Sarah Wu in Taipei, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 S&P 500 Stocks by Index Weight

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index, or simply the S&P 500, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 503 large-cap U.S. stocks. The index accounts for 80% of the market value of the U.S. equities market.

  • Apple Has a Billion-Dollar Blockbuster Idea Movie Goers Will Love

    Netflix has spent years and millions upon millions of dollars to try to win an Oscar for Best Picture. Then Apple scored the Best Picture Oscar on its first try, with last year's win for Sian Heder's "Coda," about the child of deaf parents who wants to become a singer but doesn't want to leave her family. While Apple didn't manage to pull off back-to-back Oscar wins this year, it was still a big achievement for a streaming company to win for Best Picture, and its understated 2022 drama "Causeway" earned actor Brian Tyree Henry a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

  • Home Depot (HD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $283.91, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    You can be forgiven for thinking you missed the boat on Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Hence, they should look at Alphabet from a macro view before dismissing the company too quickly. For all the concerns about its place in search, Alphabet has evolved far from the ad-funded search engine that put it on the map.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Deutsche Bank Triggers New Sell-Off: Split Market Rally Whipsaws On This Moody's Warning

    The stock market rally attempt slashed big gains in whipsaw fashion. Bank stocks tumbled as Moody's warned of risks of wider "turmoil."

  • India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's parliament disqualified the leader of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, a day after a magistrate's court jailed him for two years in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname. Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha", a parliament notice said, referring to the lower house of parliament. Gandhi, 52, was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi.

  • What is the Federal Reserve's 2023 meeting schedule? Here when the Fed will meet again

    The Federal Reserve's next meeting begins March 21 and its decision on rate hikes is due on March 22. Here are the other Fed Meetings in 2023

  • Bitcoin Gains as Crypto Unbowed by Latest Regulatory Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin resumed its push back toward $30,000 and smaller digital tokens rallied as a broad renewal in risk appetite prompted investors to downplay a widening regulatory crackdown. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse

  • Nike working through ‘massive inventory problem,’ analyst says

    Stifel Managing Director Jim Duffy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike earnings, the footwear manufacturing company’s massive inventory problem, supply chain costs, consumer demand, and the outlook for the future of Nike.

  • ARK Buys the Wells Dip With $17.7M COIN Purchase

    Coinbase shares tumbled 16% Thursday, after the company disclosed late Wednesday it had received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on Thursday it will begin delivering its new electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers this week and targets overseas deliveries in the coming months. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models. "After Vietnam, VinFast expects to export the first batch of VF9 to international markets in the coming months," VinFast said in a statement, without providing a specific timeline for deliveries of the new model.

  • When It Comes to Microsoft, Proceed With Caution

    In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I can see that prices were weak on Monday and confirmed the gravestone doji as a top reversal pattern. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I see that prices are 2/3 toward a weekly reversal pattern. This gives us two parts of a three part reversal pattern.

  • Russia will become a 'Chinese resource colony' as the Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin summit highlights economic dependence on Beijing

    "They will get gas from Power of Siberia. By the end of 2023, the yuan will be our main trade currency."

  • With stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China

    With 69 of the nearly 250 executives traveling, meatpackers dominate a roster including wood pulp producers, a soy crushers group and executives from the mining, construction and financial services industry, according to a preliminary government list of the business delegations seen by Reuters. JBS SA, the world's largest meat company which sent about 26% of its global exports to China last year, will have around 10 representatives in the delegation, including three from the Batista family that controls the business. BRF SA, the world's biggest chicken exporter, aims to send five executives, including Chairman Marcos Molina, founder of Marfrig Global Foods SA, which holds a controlling stake in BRF.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Oil drops 1% as US in no rush to refill strategic reserve

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% lower on Thursday, reversing early gains after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers that refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years. Granholm's comments fed worries about potential oversupply, especially as the Energy Department plans to proceed with an additional release of 26 million barrel as part of its congressional mandate, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. Brent crude futures fell by 78 cents, or 1%, to settle at $75.91 a barrel.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.