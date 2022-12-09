Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

We're in the thick of the holiday season, so we're still seeing good deals on a number of gadgets and tech gear we recommend. Apple's iPad Air, for instance, is down to its second-lowest price to date at $500, while Amazon's Fire HD 8 is down to an all-time low of $55. The Xbox Series S is still $60 off, and a range of Tile Bluetooth trackers and Samsung storage gear are on sale as well. There are plenty more discounts of note beyond that, so here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Apple's iPad Air is on sale for $500, which is the lowest price we've seen outside of a very brief drop to $479 in August. Typically, the 10.9-inch tablet has retailed closer to $550 in recent months. We gave the iPad Air a review score of 90 earlier this year, and we named it the best iPad for most people in a recent buying guide. It's not cheap, but it represents a noticeable upgrade over the entry-level iPad, providing many of the iPad Pro's best features at a lower price.

If you want a more affordable model, though, the 10.2-inch iPad is down to $280 and still a more complete package than most tablets around that price. The newer 10th-generation iPad is also on sale for $399; that's a decent option with a more conveniently placed webcam, though compared to the Air it lacks second-gen Apple Pencil support, a laminated display and a faster M1 chip.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $500 Buy iPad (10th gen) at Amazon - $399 Buy iPad (9th gen) at Amazon - $280

Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller

If you need a spare gamepad for your Xbox or PC, Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S controller is still discounted to $40, extending the deal we saw on Black Friday. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever tracked, it's still roughly $10 lower than its usual street price. Just note that, while comfortable, this controller uses a pair of AA batteries by default, not a rechargeable unit.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller at Microsoft - $40 Buy Xbox Wireless Controller at Target - $40

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the higher-profile Nintendo Switch exclusives of the year, a charming and well-reviewed turn-based strategy game starring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Ubisoft's cutesy Rabbids mascots. The game only released in late October, but Amazon is holding a one-day sale on Friday that brings it all the way down to $32, which is a $28 discount. If stock runs dry there, note that it's also available for $40 at Walmart.

Over on Steam, meanwhile, the seminal puzzle game Portal is down to just $1. And if you're looking for a new tabletop game instead, the classic strategy game Catan is on sale for $25, while the accessible train-themed game Ticket to Ride is available for $24. Neither board game deal is an all-time low, but they both represent the best prices we've seen this year.

Buy Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at Amazon - $32

Samsung storage device sale

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Numerous Samsung storage devices are on sale at Amazon, bringing a handful of recommended SSDs and microSD cards down to their lowest prices to date. We recapped this sale earlier this week, but the highlights include the 1TB 980 Pro SSD for $100 and the 128GB Evo Select microSD card for $14.

Shop Samsung storage device sale at Amazon

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Amazon credit

An Apple gift card.

If you spend $100 on an Apple gift card at Amazon, you can get a $10 store credit to spend on future purchases at no extra cost. This offer applies to both digital and physical gift cards. If you buy the former, use the code APPLEGC at checkout to redeem the offer. If you use the latter, use the code APPLEPGC instead. Best Buy is running a similar promotion, too, if you'd rather shop there. As a reminder, you can use an Apple gift card for App Store credit, subscription services like Apple Music or iCloud, and/or purchases made at a physical Apple store.

Buy $100 Apple Gift Card + $10 bonus credit at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show bundles

Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5

Amazon is running a couple of notable bundle deals for its Echo Show smart displays. First, a bundle that includes the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 and a Blink Mini indoor security camera is on sale for $50, which is about $15 less than what those devices would cost individually. (The display alone is still available for $35.) Second, the 8-inch Echo Show 8 is still discounted to an all-time low of $70, and you can grab a Kids version of the Echo Show 5 alongside it for no extra cost. It's also available with a Blink Mini for $85.

We gave the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 review scores of 87 and 85, respectively, last year. The former is a better option for most, as it's generally faster and has a superior camera for video calls, though the latter can be useful if you're looking to use the display as a sort of smart alarm clock. Either way, you'll get the most out of an Echo Show if you already own other Amazon gear and use Alexa often.

Buy Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini at Amazon - $50 Buy Echo Show 8 + Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon - $70

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022)

Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 tablet is back on sale from $55, which matches the all-time low we saw over Black Friday. This is far from a premium device, and you'll have to put up with Amazon promoting its own services all over the OS. Still, it's competent enough at the basics if you merely want a tablet for casual web browsing, e-book reading and video streaming every now and then.

For a step up, consider the Fire HD 10 for $90. That's not an all-time low, but it's still a decent price for a device with a bigger display and smoother performance.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $55

Logitech and Razer gaming mice

Logitech G305

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed is a wireless gaming mouse we've recommended to those on a budget, offering a compact yet comfortable shape, consistent sensor performance and up to 250 hours of battery life through a single AA battery. It's currently on sale for $28.49 at Amazon when you clip an on-page coupon, matching the lowest price we've tracked. Note that the offer only applies to the black model of the mouse, though, not the lilac version pictured above.

If you're willing to pay a bit extra for a lighter and faster gaming mouse, Razer's Viper Ultimate is worth a shout, and it's currently on sale for $60 with an RGB charging dock. This is an ambidextrous mouse with shortcut buttons on either side, though its shape is a bit larger and flatter than the G305. On its own, it normally retails around $70; with the dock, it usually costs closer to $85.

Buy Logitech G305 Lightspeed at Amazon - $28 Buy Razer Viper Ultimate + charging dock at Amazon - $60

HyperX Cloud Alpha

HyperX's Cloud Alpha gaming headset.

HyperX's Cloud Alpha gaming headset is on sale for $55, which isn't an all-time low but still comes in about $15 lower than its usual street price. Though you can find better sounding headphones for the price, the Cloud Alpha's profile is still decently well-balanced, its included boom mic should yield few complaints and its design is both sturdy and comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

Buy HyperX Cloud Alpha at Amazon - $55 Buy HyperX Cloud Alpha at HP - $55

Tile tracker sale

Tile Bluetooth trackers

Amazon is running a sale on various Tile Bluetooth trackers. The offers include the Tile Mate for an all-time low of $18 and the diminutive Tile Sticker down within a dollar of its best-ever price at $19.60. The Tile Pro is back at its all-time low of $25, while a dual-pack that includes a Mate and a wallet-friendly Tile Slim is $10 off its usual street price at $40.

To be clear, if you own an iPhone, Apple's AirTags remain a more powerful and precise option for keeping tabs on your wallet, keys or other frequently misplaced items. If you use Android, though, Tile's trackers are generally the best alternative, with the next largest crowd-finding network and a wider range of designs. Just be aware that only the Tile Pro includes a replaceable battery.

Shop Tile tracker sale at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor falls to a new low

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 is down to a new low of $400, beating its average street price over the last few months by roughly $200. The 4K, 60 Hz, VA panel here isn't the most accurate thing you can buy out of the box, but it's solid for this deal price.

The M8's main selling point, though, is that it doubles as a small smart TV (albeit without a tuner). It uses Samsung's Tizen interface, allowing it to stream Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and similar apps even when it's not hooked up to a computer. It comes with a webcam, remote, microphone and built-in speakers, and it can double as a SmartThings hub for compatible smart home gear. You have to actually use this smart TV functionality for the M8 to be worth it, but if so, it's one of the more versatile monitors on the market.

Buy Samsung Smart Monitor M8 at Amazon - $400 Buy Samsung Smart Monitor M8 at Samsung - $400

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple Magic Keyboard review

If you want to use an iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro more like a laptop, Apple's Magic Keyboard case provides a relatively comfortable typing experience, a smooth trackpad, good weight distribution and an extra USB-C port for charging your tablet. We gave it a review score of 84 back in 2020. The main downside is that it's wildly expensive, but right now it's a bit more affordable at $210. That's not an all-time low, but it's still about $75 less than its typical street price over the last few months.

If you use a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard for that tablet is on sale for $249 at Walmart, which is within $10 of its all-time low.

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard (11-inch) at Amazon - $210

Sony WH-1000XM5

With upgrades to design, sound quality and active noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM5 keeps its place above the competition. These headphones are super comfortable as well, and 30-hour battery life is more than adequate. The M5 makes it clear that Sony won’t be dethroned anytime soon.

We've seen this deal for past few weeks, but Sony's noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones are down to $348, which is a $50 discount and tied for the lowest price we've seen. We gave the XM5 a review score of 95 in May for its comfortable fit, powerful ANC, 30-hour battery life and pleasing (yet customizable) sound. Right now, it's the top pick in our best wireless headphones guide.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 at Amazon - $348

Apple MacBook Air M2

MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

The entry-level version of Apple's M2 MacBook Air is back down to $1,049. We've seen this deal a few times in recent months, but it still matches the lowest price we've seen and beats Apple's MSRP by $150. The latest Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, and we gave it a review score of 96 in July. Note that this configuration has slower storage performance than pricier SKUs, but that shouldn't be a major issue on a day-to-day basis unless you're doing more involved work like editing high-res video and photos. If you need more storage, though, a 512GB model is down to a low of $1,300 at Best Buy.

If you want a more affordable entry into macOS, note that the older MacBook Air that runs on Apple's M1 chip is still on sale for $800, matching its all-time low. This model has a more dated design than the M2-based Air, but it remains a fantastic value when it's discounted to this extent.

Buy MacBook Air M2 at Amazon - $1,049 Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $800

Apple MagSafe Charger

MagSafe Charger on iPhone 12

Apple's MagSafe Charger is on sale for $30, which is within $3 of the best price we've tracked and roughly $7 off its usual street price. There are certainly cheaper wireless chargers, but this one aligns easily with any recent iPhone and can supply up to a 15 W charge, which is a smidge more than non-MagSafe alternatives. You can still use it to charge AirPods and other Qi-compatible devices, too.

Buy Apple MagSafe Charger at Amazon - $30 Buy Apple MagSafe Charger at Walmart - $30

LG C2 OLED TV 65-inch

LG's C2 OLED TV.

The 65-inch version of LG's C2 OLED TV is available for $1,442 at eBay from authorized reseller BuyDig. That's a new low, but you have to use the code JOLLY15 at checkout to see the discount. Typically, this TV has gone between $1,700 and $1,800 in recent months. The C2 can't get as bright as a competitor like Samsung's S95B OLED TV, so it's best suited in darker or moderately-lit rooms, but it still provides the deep black levels, high contrast and wide viewing angles you'd expect from a high-end OLED display.

Buy LG C2 65-inch at eBay - $1,442

Xbox Series S

Microsoft's Xbox Series S

If you're buying for a non-4K TV, the Xbox Series S is worth highlighting at its current sale price of $240. We saw a few gift card deals on Black Friday that effectively dropped the compact console lower, but this is still $60 off Microsoft's MSRP. We gave the Series S a review score of 85 at launch: It's a clear step behind the Xbox Series X (and PS5) in terms of power, it lacks a disc drive, and its 512GB of built-in storage isn't much, but it's still capable of playing all the same games as its pricier sibling.

Buy Xbox Series S at Amazon - $240

Meta Quest 2 bundle

Meta's Quest 2 VR headset.

The chief Black Friday deal we saw for Meta's Quest 2 VR headset, which pairs a 128GB model with the popular rhythm game Beat Saber and the classic horror game Resident Evil 4 for $349, is still available at multiple retailers. Normally, the Quest 2 alone retails for $399.

It's worth remembering that Meta jacked up the price of the Quest 2 by $100 earlier this year, but this is the best offer we've seen in the time since, and the headset itself remains the best option for most people interested in VR even after the price hike. We gave the device formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2 a review score of 89 back in 2020.

Buy Meta Quest 2 bundle at Walmart - $349 Buy Meta Quest 2 bundle at Best Buy - $349

Google Nest Thermostat

Nest Thermostat

Google's Nest Thermostat is on sale for $90, which is about $25 off its typical street price and within a few dollars of the lowest price we've seen. This is Google's entry-level smart thermostat — it doesn't have the nicer dial control or remote sensor support of the Nest Learning Thermostat, but for smaller homes, it offers similar energy-saving and HVAC monitoring features at a lower cost. It'll also support the new Matter smart home standard, something Google hasn't committed to with the Learning Thermostat.

Buy Google Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $90

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

This is another deal we've seen for much of the holiday season, but you can still get Fitbit's Charge 5 for $100, which is within a dollar of the wearable's all-time low and about $20 less than its usual street price. The Charge 5 is the top recommendation in our guide to the best fitness trackers, and we gave it a review score of 82 last year due to its reliable activity tracking, built-in GPS and full-color OLED display.

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon - $100

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

A configuration of Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5i with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is on sale for $300. That's $30 more than the all-time low we saw on Black Friday, but still about $70 off this config's typical street price in recent months. This is the top pick in our guide to the best Chromebooks: The specs here are enough to run Chrome OS smoothly, and in general the notebook's backlit keyboard, port variety, bright 1080p touchscreen and eight-hour battery life impress for the price.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i at Amazon - $300

