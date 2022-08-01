Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image

Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through his office administration that his lawyers have got in touch with authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

Previously in December, Gou said that only an underground economy would adopt cryptocurrency and the crypto market was still mixed with the good and the bad with great speculation.

Foxconn, however, is betting big on the metaverse. In January, Foxconn’s computer hardware subsidiary Ennoconn Corporation said it had a deal to receive a NT$1.1 billion (US$36.7 million) investment from Google to cooperate on metaverse projects in Taiwan.

In November, Foxconn organized an online virtual event where Gou appeared as an avatar to demonstrate the company’s e-vehicle and metaverse ambitions.

HCM Capital, an investment firm sponsored by Foxconn, is also active in the crypto and blockchain space, with Bitcoin financial services company Unchained Capital and crypto investment management firm Galaxy Digital in its portfolio.

