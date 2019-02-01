Apple issues apology for major Group FaceTime bug, promises a fix next week

Twitter More

Facebook More

Apple's apology tour continues.

The tech giant has issued an official statement apologizing for the major Group FaceTime bug that allowed a caller to hear a person's audio before they even picked up the call.

In a statement sent to Mashable, Apple says it has fixed the significant security bug after it had moved quickly to disable Group FaceTime after the bug was discovered. Apple says it'll release a software update next week to address the flaw.

SEE ALSO: Here's how to disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

On top of thanking the Thompson family for originally reporting the bug (although, it was not addressed in a timely manner before it went public), Apple has pledged to "improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible." Read more...

More about Apple, Iphone, Ios, Privacy, and Security