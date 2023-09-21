Apple issues iOS 17 emergency iPhone update: What you should do right now

Apple has issued another emergency iPhone update to patch critical vulnerabilities just days after the splashy release of its latest operating system.

If you bought any of the new iPhones – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max – you should update the operating system immediately.

The updates – iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 – address three vulnerabilities, the company said.

Apple warned that it is aware of reports that the vulnerabilities may have been exploited in versions of the iPhone operating system before iOS 16.7.

Devices affected by the security vulnerabilities are: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later.

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif.

Security experts warned that Apple users should update their iOS, iPadOS and watchOS as soon as possible.

It did not provide many details but credited the discovery of the vulnerabilities to The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto's Munk School and Google's Threat Analysis Group.

How to install iOS 17.0.1

▶ Open Settings.

▶ Tap on General.

▶ Tap on Software Update.

▶ Follow the instructions to download and install the release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple emergency iPhone warning: Update iOS 17 operating system now