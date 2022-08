Associated Press

Apple regularly issues updates to the software powering the iPhone, and sometimes it’s OK to dawdle when it comes to installing them. Security experts are warning that everyone with an iPhone should install the update as soon as possible to protect all the personal information many people store on a device that's become like another appendage for many. Without the latest update, a hacker could wrest total control of Apple devices, allowing the intruder to impersonate the true owner and run any software in their name.