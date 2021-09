The Conversation

What sort of signal does holding a door for a woman send? KOLOTAILO LIDIIAIf a man offers to help a woman with her heavy suitcase or to parallel park her car, what should she make of the offer? Is it an innocuous act of courtesy? Or is it a sexist insult to her strength and competence? Social psychologists who describe this behavior as “benevolent sexism” firmly favor the latter view. But researchers have also revealed a paradox: Women prefer men who behave in ways that could be described as ben