Apple Joins Fellow Tech Giants in Putting a Lid on Hiring

Apple Joins Fellow Tech Giants in Putting a Lid on Hiring
Mark Gurman and Nick Turner
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The iPhone maker is looking to limit expenditures and job growth at some of its divisions, Bloomberg reported Monday, though Apple hasn’t adopted a companywide policy. The more cautious stance mimics the approach of its tech peers, including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp., which have all taken steps to decelerate spending.

The news sent stocks sliding and increased trepidation surrounding tech earnings season, which goes into full swing this week. It may be difficult for companies to reassure jittery investors. International Business Machines Corp. posted better-than-expected sales growth Monday, only to see its shares slip in late trading.

For now, most of the biggest tech companies aren’t talking about eliminating jobs, just reducing the rate of hiring. And overall US job growth hasn’t stalled. Payrolls increased 372,000 in June, beating the 265,000 estimate, with manufacturing jobs helping bolster the numbers.

The US added 25,000 information jobs in June, putting that category 105,000 higher than just before the pandemic.

But some tech companies are going as far as cutting jobs. That includes Microsoft, which said last week that it was eliminating some positions as part of a reorganization.

The reduction affects less than 1% of its 180,000-person workforce, and Microsoft still expects to end the year with increased headcount. But it follows a move in May to slow hiring at the Windows, Office and Teams divisions “as Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year.”

Last month, Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers and shuttered a California facility devoted to its Autopilot self-driving technology, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said earlier that layoffs would be necessary in an increasingly shaky economic environment. He clarified in a subsequent interview with Bloomberg that about 10% of salaried employees would lose their jobs over the next three months, though the overall headcount could be higher in a year.

Former pandemic highfliers like Netflix Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. also have been laying off workers in recent months. Netflix trimmed a few hundred jobs in June, and Peloton just announced plans to shutter its in-house manufacturing.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has cut spending and slowed hiring for some senior-level positions. In April, the company announced plans to slash expenses by $3 billion this year. The idea is to refocus Meta’s product teams on core priorities, like the metaverse and its TikTok clone, Reels.

Meta also halted development on one of its early smartwatch prototypes and repositioned its in-home video device, Portal, to focus more on business customers instead of regular consumers.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff that the company planned to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022 -- a rare move for the internet giant, which typically adds tens of thousands of employees every year. Google will be focusing its hiring on technical and “other critical roles” through this year and the next.

“We need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days,” he said.

Other companies are looking to wind down ambitious growth plans without the need for major layoffs.

Amazon staffed up during the pandemic so it could handle a surge in e-commerce spending. That’s now left it overstaffed in its warehouses, but the company has said it’s working through that problem with attrition.

In some cases, Amazon is subleasing warehouse space and has paused development of facilities meant for office workers, saying it needs more time to determine how much space employees will require for hybrid work.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company made the decision early in the pandemic to err on the side of having too many workers and too much warehouse space -- rather than too little.

“We knew it might mean that we might have more capacity for some short period of time,” he said.

A key question during the latest earnings season is whether demand from consumers has softened. Apple warned in April that the latest quarter would be bumpy, but mostly because of supply-chain challenges.

Those problems are expected to erase as much as $8 billion from Apple’s sales in the quarter. Investors should get a clearer picture of the damage -- and Apple’s outlook for the coming months -- when it reports results on July 28.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Three Arrows Owes Biggest Creditor Digital Currency Group $1.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A creditor list of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital puts the interconnected nature of the industry on display, with lenders ranging from some of the biggest digital-asset firms to the wife of co-founder Kyle Davies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Ma

  • Apple (AAPL) Spending Cuts Drain Rally; IBM Beats Again

    A report regarding Apple Inc. (AAPL) slowing its pace of hiring and spending in some (as yet undetermined) segments sent shares down -2%.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • Apple drags markets lower, energy sector continues making gains

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre observes the market action heading into the final trading hour, in addition to the bond market, U.S. dollar, and Chinese stocks.

  • Intel Stock Wobbles as Congress Negotiates Chip Bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that a procedural vote will be held Tuesday related to a bill geared toward tackling the chip shortage.

  • Google stock turns lower, Nvidia stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss trending tickers Nvidia and Google.&nbsp;

  • The Dollar's Surge: What It Means for You, Pluses and Minuses

    The dollar has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, partly as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates.

  • Dollar dips as rate hike bets ease

    The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Monday, from the two-decade high hit last week, as traders pared bets on how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be in raising rates at its meeting later this month. Fed officials signalled Friday they would likely stick with a 75-basis-point interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting, though a recent high inflation reading could still warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year. Traders in futures contracts tied to the Fed's short-term federal funds policy rate, who had been leaning toward a full-percentage-point rise in interest rates, shifted their bets firmly in favor of a 0.75-percentage-point increase at the upcoming meeting.

  • Doing This at Night Is Causing Brain Inflammation, Experts Warn

    Often maligned as a side effect of poor diet or broader bad health, inflammation can actually be good for you when it occurs acutely. That's because during inflammation, the body sends a rush of white blood cells to a particular part of the body, helping to protect against infection or heal an injury.However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can wreak havoc on your health by leaving you vulnerable to disease and causing complications throughout the body. Experts are now warning about a dang

  • 9 of the World’s Best T-Shirts Are on Sale Right Now (Including Our #1 Favorite)

    Because you already know that we love a good sale.

  • Here’s what to know about the Los Angeles County DA recall effort

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón (D) is facing a second recall attempt as critics argue that his progressive policies are too soft on crime, making him the latest California prosecutor in recent months to face the possibility of a recall. Gascón, who was elected in 2020 after beating out two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey…

  • Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft

    Delta is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing, potentially giving the manufacturer additional momentum after a troubled rollout of its most advanced aircraft.

  • U.S. Treasury approves $940 million in small business capital funds for nine states

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it approved nine state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $940 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $1.5 billion. The $10 billion SSBCI program aims to address a shortage of capital for new business startups and other small business development, particularly in disadvantaged communities, by attracting $10 of private investment for every $1 of taxpayer funding. The state plan approvals announced on Monday include a variety of venture capital funds, loan participation programs, loan guarantees, collateral support programs and portfolio insurance to make capital more accessible to small firms and entrepreneurs.

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Are Impossible to Predict . Watch These 2 Points Instead.

    Rising prices, increased costs, and production lost because of China's lockdowns to fight Covid-19 make the results unusually hard to forecast.

  • Billionaire Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners. If you want to see more top holdings of the hedge fund, check out Billionaire Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Daniel Sundheim, the billionaire chief of D1 Capital Partners, made headlines recently as his […]

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to ease hiring and spending growth in 2023 in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg reports. The decision originates from a move to be more careful during uncertain times. Also Read: TSMC Overtakes Samsung In Chip Race By Capitalizing On Latter's Strengths: FT The changes will not affect all teams as it was not a companywide policy. Apple remained feisty on its product launch schedule in 2023, including a mixed-reality headset, i