Is Apple Killing Fitbit’s Core Business?

Fitbit's (NYSE: FIT) stock recently hit an all-time low after the wearables maker posted its second-quarter earnings. Its revenue rose 5% annually to $314 million, beating expectations by about $2 million, and its adjusted net loss narrowed from $0.22 to $0.14 per share, also topping estimates by four cents.

However, Fitbit cut the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance by $95 million to $1.46 billion, marking a 4% decline from 2018. It also cut its full-year gross margin guidance from about 40% to 35%, citing lower demand for its Versa smartwatches, more product returns, higher insurance expenses, and bigger promotions.

To make matters worse, Fitbit's rival Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently reported much stronger growth in wearables. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that sales of its wearables surged "well over 50%" during the third quarter, accelerating from its growth of "near 50%" in the second quarter. Do those numbers indicate that Apple is eating Fitbit's lunch?

How Fitbit lost its first mover's advantage

Fitbit was once the largest wearables maker in the world, but it finished 2018 with just 8% of the market, according to IDC, placing it in third place behind Apple's 26.8% share and Xiaomi's (OTC: XIACF) 13.5% share.

Fitbit slid to fifth place in the first quarter of 2019, with its share dipping to just 5.9%. Huawei and Samsung (OTC: SSNLF) claimed the third- and fourth-place spots, respectively. IDC noted that Fitbit maintained a "positive growth trajectory" with rising shipments, but that its average selling price (ASP) was tumbling.

Fitbit is losing its pricing power because it faces tough competition across all its price tiers. Xiaomi is dominating the low-end fitness tracker market with its Mi Band devices, and Apple leads the premium market for full-featured smartwatches. Other challengers, like Huawei and Samsung, are pursuing both markets with a wide range of devices.

As a result, Fitbit's ASP fell 19% annually to $86 during the second quarter. That's why its revenue only grew 5% as its total shipments increased by 31%. Revenue from smartwatches, which accounted for 38% of its top line, dropped 27% on weak sales of the cheaper Fitbit Versa Lite. That decline offset a 51% jump in revenue from fitness trackers, which accounted for 59% of its top line.

