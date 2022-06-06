Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

James Titcomb
·2 min read
Tim Cook, chief executive, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. The tech giant’s new payment scheme could challenge rival Klarna - PETER DASILVA/Reuters
Tim Cook, chief executive, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. The tech giant’s new payment scheme could challenge rival Klarna - PETER DASILVA/Reuters

Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

The tech giant’s Apple Pay Later service will let users spread purchases over four installments and six weeks.

The feature will only be available in the US at first in an upcoming software update and will not involve interest payments or late fees.

Spending with buy now pay later apps such as Klarna has exploded in recent years alongside a surge in online shopping, although the industry is attracting attention from regulators.

The Treasury is considering new rules for providers amid concerns they are encouraging unsustainable spending and are subject to less strict checks than credit cards.

However, this has failed to discourage new entrants, with British fintech apps Revolut and Monzo launching pay later services.

Shares in Affirm, a US buy now pay later company, fell by 5pc as Apple announced the feature. Klarna, which was valued at $46bn (£37bn) last year, is reportedly seeking to raise funds at a much reduced $30bn valuation.

“Apple’s challenge will be to ensure it does not generate negative optics if users get into extra debt by using the service,” said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight.

Unlike apps such as Klarna, which require support from retailers, Apple Pay Later will be available wherever Apple Pay is accepted, which includes online retailers, apps and physical stores.

It is unclear if the service will come to the UK. Apple Pay contactless payments launched in Britain in 2015, a year after the US, but other services such as money transfer service Apple Cash and the company’s credit card remain US only.

Last month, the European Commission accused Apple of restricting competition in mobile payments by limiting access to the iPhone’s contactless technology.

Apple announced the feature at its annual developer conference, where it previews a host of software updates.

It said the new version of its iPhone operating system, due to launch in the autumn, would let users unsend and edit text messages. It will also allow apps to verify users’ ages by linking to digital driving licences stored in phones.

Updates to the company’s Apple Watch will allow users to track their sleep and will remind them to take medication.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

    Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, today at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16 including big revamps to the lock screen and notifications.

  • Ford Issues A Recall For The Mach-E

    At least they aren’t magically catching fire in garages…

  • Sony and Honda want to make their EV partnership a standalone business

    Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns the US economy is on borrowed time — and consumers will blow through their savings in a matter of months

    Burry noted that US personal savings have plunged from over 25% of GDP last year to about 3.8% today, and could hit a record low by September.

  • Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2022

    Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2022, from iOS 16 updates to new features in watchOS 9 and even an updated MacBook Air powered by the new M2 processor.

  • Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty

    Musk waived due diligence in offering to buy the company. Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty Wren Graves

  • Apple brings 'undo send' to iMessage

    Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Shoppers say they prefer this $14 electric toothbrush to $100 alternatives

    Most dentists will tell you that electric toothbrushes are the way to go for an optimal clean. Sometimes, they can be a little pricey ($100+). Thankfully, we’ve found an alternative that cleans just as well for less than $20.

  • 'Fake' Aluminum Stocks Put Perils of China's Commodities Funding in Spotlight

    (Bloomberg) -- The opaque world of funding commodities trading in China is again under the spotlight. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Rate Message as It Gauges Impact of HikesThis time, metals markets are fixated on an inci

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    Planning for retirement isn't easy, but it can be even more challenging when the stock market is volatile. How will the stock market affect your retirement? Stock prices have fallen sharply over the last few months, and the S&P 500 is currently hovering near bear market territory.

  • Morgan Stanley's co-president says expect 'fire and ice' as a massive shift in markets gets underway

    "It's an extraordinary moment… it signals the end of 15 years of financial repression," Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick said.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Want to Collect Passive Income? Here's a Great Place to Start.

    It has given me a tremendous amount of financial flexibility and has me on the path toward financial freedom. One of my favorite places to generate passive income is investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A great REIT for beginners is Realty Income (NYSE: O).