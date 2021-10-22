Will Apple be the last US tech giant left in China?

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·5 min read
Apple logo on the front of a store in front of a nearby Chinese flag
Apple has a big presence in China - unlike many of its peers

There was a time when the US tech giants were all in China - even Facebook. Today, Apple's huge presence in the country looks increasingly conspicuous.

Last week Microsoft, which still operates in China, announced it was to shut down its social network, LinkedIn, there.

The company said having to comply with the Chinese state had become increasingly challenging - so it pulled the plug.

Apple has its own censorship problems in the country.

The BBC reported last week that two popular religious apps had been removed from Apple's App Store.

It later emerged that Amazon-owned Audible and the Yahoo Finance app had also been taken down.

Apple Censorship, a group that monitors the App Store, says it has seen an increase in apps that have been removed this month.

So what is going on?

The great tech crackdown

It is notoriously hard to gauge what's happening behind closed doors in Beijing.

Still, what is becoming increasingly clear is that Apple and Microsoft are embroiled in a domestic battle between the authorities and the Chinese tech industry.

China has its own big tech titans - Tencent, Alibaba and Huawei - that are enormous global companies. But the Chinese government has grown worried about the power they wield.

American companies haven't been spared from the "great tech crackdown".

"The crackdown suggests that both Apple and Microsoft are very aware that their position is more tenuous than it's been in recent years. They know they need to walk carefully," says James Griffiths, author of The Great Firewall of China.

The straw that broke the camel's back for Microsoft appears to be a law due to come into force on 1 November - the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) - which would have required the company to comply with more regulation.

Microsoft alludes to it a in statement explaining its decision to pull LinkedIn: "We're facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

Graham Webster, editor-in-chief of the DigiChina Project at Stanford University, said: "I think they decided it just wasn't worth it."

Mr Webster links the decision to say goodbye to LinkedIn to forthcoming enforcement of the PIPL.

The devil's bargain

Apple, however, has a different set of priorities in China to Microsoft.

It is deeply entangled in the country, far more so than any other US tech company.

In the last quarter, Apple made nearly $15bn in revenue in China and Taiwan - an extraordinary figure.

Its global supply chain also depends on Chinese manufacturing. And to be in China, Apple knows it has to play by the country's rules - even if that means censorship.

You might ask: why doesn't Apple just sell hardware in China, and forget about the App Store?

A Shanghai night-time scene outside an Apple store in the company&#39;s trademark glass-and-steel style
Apple's flagship stores in China, like this one in Shanghai, match those in other major cities worldwide

The problem is, Apple believes the App Store and the iPhone are inseparable. It doesn't want to set a precedent of side-loading apps, where people can download apps on an iPhone away from the App Store.

For one thing, it would make considerably less money.

So if Apple is going to sell products in China, keeping the App Store operational in that country is deemed essential.

"Apple has been removing apps and essentially censoring the App Store in one way or another for years," Mr Webster says.

But Mr Griffiths argues that censorship has slowly grown stricter during Apple's time in the country.

"​Apple has set itself a devil's bargain here," he says.

"Once you start to agree to remove apps, it doesn't really stop."

Secret strategies

Other companies saw the writing on the wall earlier than Microsoft.

Google removed its search engine from China in 2010, after what it said was a Chinese hacking attack. The company said it was no longer happy to censor searches.

Rebecca Fannin, author of Silicon Dragons, believes Microsoft's pulling of LinkedIn now makes Apple a "big target".

But she thinks Apple is going to fight to stay in China.

"You know Apple is really one of the market leaders in China... I don't see Apple pulling out of China over any of these issues any time soon," she says.

What we don't know are the conversations that are going on behind closed doors between Apple and the Chinese authorities.

An iPhone 13 sign with Chinese lettering on display at a store in Beijing
China remains a hugely important market for Apple's devices

Perhaps Apple does push back, and maybe many apps are still up and live on the App Store in China because Apple stood up for them. We don't know.

Apple rarely comments on these stories, and points journalists to its human rights policy, which states it will follow the laws of the countries it operates in - even if it disagrees with them.

And in China, they've been doing just that.

When the authorities really want an app taken down, it gets removed.

Apple's presence in the country now feels almost like a hangover from another era. Big Tech simply doesn't have much of a presence in China any more.

The question now is how much regulation, how much compliance - and how much censorship - is too much?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officials warn 5 key tech sectors will determine whether China overtakes U.S. as superpower

    U.S. intelligence officials responsible for protecting advanced technologies have narrowed their focus to five key sectors: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, semiconductors and autonomous systems.Why it matters: China and Russia are employing a variety of legal and illegal methods to undermine and overtake U.S. dominance in these critical industries, officials warned in a new paper. Their success will determine "whether America remains the world’s leading superpower or i

  • Liz Truss: Britain cannot be dependent on China

    Britain must not become “dependent” on China and critical national infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, should be built only with “like-minded” partners, the Foreign Secretary has warned.

  • China is both unleashing and restricting market forces to secure its energy supplies

    After deregulating coal-fired electricity prices, China’s state planner intends to intervene directly on coal prices.

  • Enes Kanter blasts China’s human rights record, calling out leaders and athletes

    NBA player doubles down on criticism of Chinese governmentKanter also calls out Muslim athletes for ‘staying silent’Celtics’ China broadcasts erased as Kanter attacks Tibet policy Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, right, defends Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa during a preseason game earlier this month. Photograph: Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter doubled down on his denunciation of the Chinese government by posting a video drawing attention to the human

  • Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of licenses for U.S. goods -documents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suppliers to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC got billions of dollars worth of licenses from November through April to sell them goods and technology despite their being on a U.S. trade blacklist, documents released by Congress showed on Thursday. According to the documents, first obtained by Reuters, 113 export licenses worth $61 billion were approved for suppliers to ship products to Huawei while another 188 licenses valued at nearly $42 billion were greenlighted for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). The data also showed that more than 9 out of 10 license applications were granted to SMIC suppliers while 69% of requests to ship to Huawei were approved over the same period.

  • Former Pentagon official 'not surprised' by Chinese launch, says US is running out of time in AI race

    Nicolas Chaillan, who resigned as the Air Force chief software officer, warns of the "existential threat" China's technological advantages pose.

  • More Nations at UN Line Up to Criticize China’s Xinjiang Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of 43 countries denounced China’s human rights record at the United Nations on Thursday, criticizing Beijing for its detainment of Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Squid's Victory? China streaming site accused of copying Squid Game

    Chinese streaming site Youku said that it was just a "draft" poster, but netizens weren't convinced.

  • ‘Dune’ Mines Just $6.45 Million Out of China on Opening Day

    “Dune” was unable to surpass Chinese propaganda war movie “The Battle at Lake Changjin” to take the top spot on its China opening day Friday, coming in second with just $6.45 million (RMB41.2 million) according to Maoyan data, despite a protracted charm offensive to raise awareness about the film in the increasingly sci-fi hungry country. […]

  • India's military gets combat-ready near China border

    Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a high-altitude face-off in India's Ladakh region since last year, despite the two militaries holding more than a dozen rounds of talks to defuse the situation.Indian has built an airspace control center in the Eastern sector to be more vigilant along the Line of Actual Control region, said Deputy Commander of Aviation Brigade of the area, Navneet Cahil, on Wednesday (October 20).India moved troops to its eastern stretch of the border since the clashes erupted last year.Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet, was at the center of a full-scale border war between India and China in 1962, and security analysts have warned that it could become a flash-point again.

  • Apple faces supply-chain issues, but can its buying power keep earnings on track?

    As supply constraints hit nearly every market, how much does the buying power of a $2.5 trillion electronics giant help?

  • Carmakers rush to build batteries for electric vehicles

    Almost every week, another major automaker announces a billion-dollar-plus investment in battery manufacturing, and with it, thousands of new American jobs. Why it matters: Eyeing President Biden's climate agenda, carmakers are racing to create a domestic battery supply chain to support their aggressive rollout of electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They want to avoid another crisis like the current semiconductor

  • Exxon Mobil reportedly to close 2 office towers in The Woodlands

    Exxon was supposed to employ more than 1,400 across the two buildings in order to maintain tax incentives.

  • Why can't congressional Democrats deliver more on their promises? It's complicated.

    In January, when President Joe Biden took office and Democrats secured both chambers of Congress, millions of Americans had high hopes that the laundry list of causes touted on the campaign trail would become reality. Frances Lee, a political scientist and professor at Princeton University, said that although this Congress is deadlocked on high-profile legislation, it has been productive in responding to coronavirus crisis, pointing to the American Rescue Plan passing in March -- although it did so without any Republican support.

  • Direct Cryptocurrency Payments Will Serve as a Boost for the Financial Industry

    The potential of cryptocurrencies in facilitating quick and cheap cross-border payments is clear to see. It is one of the many reasons why El Salvador adopted Bitcoin. Crypto payments are becoming a new trend and they are being actively used worldwide.

  • Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

    Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported. The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including laser-guided missiles. Footage broadcast showed jet fighters and bombers in flight and at takeoff, including U.S-made F4s and F5s, as well as the Iranian-made Saegheh.

  • U.N. sets up trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan

    The United Nations said on Thursday it had set up a special trust fund to provide urgently needed cash directly to Afghans through a system tapping into donor funds frozen since the Taliban takeover in August. With the local economy "imploding", the aim is to inject liquidity into Afghan households to permit them to survive this winter and remain in their homeland, it said. Achim Steiner, the U.N. Development Programme's (UNDP) administrator said Germany, a first contributor, had pledged 50 million euros ($58 million) to the fund, and that it was in touch with other donors to mobilise resources.

  • Why Ford Shares Should Return to the Fast Lane

    Digital turnaround seen at the big vehicle manufacturer. Also, Street views on Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, Lam Research, LCNB, Dow, and Knight-Swift Transportation.

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) by estimating the...

  • Tech giants' earnings may be another test for markets at new highs

    Investors are homing in on a flood of earnings reports from Wall Street’s tech and Internet giants, as the high-growth stocks that have led markets higher for years face pressures from regulation, supply-chain snags and rising Treasury yields. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc are all set to report earnings next week. Strong earnings reports have helped lift the S&P 500 to fresh record highs, with the benchmark index rising 5.5% so far in October.