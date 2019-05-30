Apple’s latest iPad is back down to its lowest price of 2019

The 6th-Generation Apple iPad is the newest iPad model Apple makes, and it’s a much better value than the iPad Air or iPad mini even at its full retail price. If you buy one today from Apple you’ll pay that full retail price, which starts at $329. Head over to Amazon, however, and you won’t pay anywhere close to that much because iPads just dropped back down to their lowest prices of 2019. The 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi can be had for just $249 instead of $329, or you can upgrade to the $459 Wi-Fi + Cellular model for $409. There’s no telling how long these deals are going to stick around though, so get in on the action while you still can.
Here are the highlights from the product page:
- 9.7-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Two speaker audio
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Lightning connector for charging and accessories
- iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more
