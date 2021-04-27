What Apple’s Launch of iOS 14.5 Today Means for Brands

Adriana Lee
·3 min read

Monday marks a major moment for marketers, as Apple is rolling out iOS 14.5, a much-anticipated software update for iPhones that puts a new privacy tool called App Tracking Transparency in the hands of consumers.

Buried on an Apple update page that covers a litany of changes — from new voice options for Siri to new features across podcasts, news, maps, music, emojis and the new AirTag, among others — is a privacy section revealing the feature. The description simply states “App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers.”

More from WWD

It means that apps that want to track user behavior and share the data with advertisers or other parties must ask for clear and explicit permission. Consumers will see a window pop up on their Apple devices, where they can agree or decline.

The tech sector has long debated over the merits of opt-in models versus opt-outs, which foist features, services or data policies upon users automatically. The onus is on users to decline, rather than ad tech firms and other parties to ask permission.

Online advertising businesses have dreaded Apple’s change for months, especially Facebook, which has all but declared war on the iPhone-maker. The latter vented to reporters, ran full-page ads attacking Apple and even called the Cupertino, Calif., company its biggest rival in a January earnings call.

Facebook appears to have pivoted since then. In March, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Clubhouse social audio conversation that his company “will be able to manage,” maybe even benefit, if the move prompts more brands and merchants to sell on his platforms.

The company then said in April that it’s testing a new feature in its news feed that’s designed to boost brand discovery, including giving users the ability to tell Facebook directly which topics they’re interested in.

It’s one of the clearest examples yet of how marketing will need to shift in the face of legislation and other calls for more robust privacy policies.

Of course, ad-tech firms have been working behind the scenes as well, looking at ways to bypass Apple’s device identifier to track users anyway and applying blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning to amp up their efforts.

But apart from this bleeding edge of “martech” innovation, there’s a more fundamental sense that advertisers and brands must step up now and convince consumers that handing over their data is worth it, so companies can craft better experiences for them. If people see the value in that, the decision will be a no-brainer — or so marketers hope.

This is much tougher than it sounds. In a recent survey by mobile marketing trade group MMA Global and AppsFlyer, nearly half of participants, at 47 percent, aren’t inclined to permit tracking on their Apple devices when faced with a request.

Brian Quinn, AppsFlyer president and general manager for North America, believes that marketers must get better about communicating over the issue. They need to mitigate the creepy aspect of being tracked by helping people understand what they get in return.

“Consumers find too much of what we do to be scary, which it shouldn’t be,” he said in a statement. “If indeed there is a fair and clear value exchange taking place, we are able to build better relationships with consumers while at the same time enabling a thriving, free app ecosystem.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone in Talks for Hotwire Communications Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is in talks to acquire a stake in Florida-based fiber network company Hotwire Communications, according to people familiar with the matter.Blackstone plans to make the investment via its infrastructure and tactical opportunities funds, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. A potential deal would give Blackstone ownership of about 50% the company, one of the people said.No investment has yet been finalized and it’s possible deal talks could fall apart, the people said,A Blackstone representative declined to comment. A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-based Hotwire Communications didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Co-founded by President and Chief Executive Officer Kristin Johnson, Hotwire Communications provides fiber-optic networks to multi-family environments such as gated communities, condominiums and dormitories to power internet, television, digital phone and home security connections.Blackstone’s tactical opportunities arm has $32 billion in assets under management and raised $4.1 billion in 2018 for its third fund. It focuses on industries outside of Blackstone’s typical reach, and has invested in companies such as cloud services provider Cloudreach and gold miner Pretium, according to its website.Blackstone’s infrastructure business, which invests across industries such as energy, waste and transportation, has $15 billion in committed capital, its website shows. A separate report shows the infrastructure business had $13.7 billion in committed capital as of March 31.(Updates with report in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Crunch: iOS 14.5 brings privacy changes and more

    Apple's latest software upgrade brings a big change, Roku accuses Google of anti-competitive behavior and Brex raises a big funding round. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system today, which includes the much-discussed App Tracking Transparency feature, allowing users to control which apps are sharing their data with third parties for ad-targeting purposes. Roku alleges Google is using its monopoly power in YouTube TV carriage negotiations — Roku is alerting its customers that they may lose access to the YouTube TV channel on its platform after negotiations with Google went south.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)?

    1 Main Capital, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 18.3% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, ahead of its S&P 500 and Russell 2000 benchmark that delivered a 6.2% and 12.7% return respectively […]

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release April 26-30, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as over 100 S&P 500 companies along with four of the five “FAANG” companies would report quarterly results.

  • iOS 14.5 now available with App Tracking Transparency, AirTag support, new Siri voices, and more

    Apple finally released iOS 14.5 on Monday, bringing the biggest update since iOS 14 launched alongside the iPhone 12 series last fall to most modern iPhone models. As long as you have any of the iOS devices listed below, you can download the update right now and check out all the new features. Among the many additions, iOS 14.5 includes an “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that allows Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+ users, support for the PS5’s DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller, a crowdsourcing feature in Apple’s Maps app, a ton of new emoji characters, and worldwide support for 5G in Dual SIM mode on iPhone 12. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2 As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. Here are the complete release notes from Apple for the iOS 14.5 update: Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch Ability to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask AirTag and Find My Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ models AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted Emoji Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Siri Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options Incoming calls can be announced with ‌Siri‌, including who is calling, when you're wearing your ‌AirPods‌ or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking ‌Siri‌ to ‌FaceTime‌ a list of contacts or a group name from Messages Emergency contacts can be called by asking ‌Siri‌ Privacy App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers Apple Music Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world Podcasts Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows 5G improvements Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on ‌iPhone 12‌ models Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on ‌iPhone 12‌ models 5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on ‌iPhone 12‌ models News Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories Maps Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling ‌Siri‌ on your ‌iPhone‌ or on CarPlay Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking ‌Siri‌ or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA Reminders Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date Option to print your reminder lists Translate Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button Gaming Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support Fitness+ Fitness+ Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TVs and devices CarPlay ETA in ‌Apple Maps‌ can be easily shared while driving with new ‌Siri‌ or keyboard controls in ‌CarPlay‌ This release also fixes the following issues: Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari iCloud‌ Keychain could be prevented from turning off Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on ‌iPhone 11‌ models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users (https://support.apple.com/HT212247) Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on ‌iPhone 12‌ models AirPods‌ audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

  • Giant Investor Bought EV Stocks Tesla and NIO, and Microsoft. Here’s What It Sold.

    Munich Re’s asset manager bought more Tesla, NIO, and Microsoft stock in the first quarter, and sold nearly all its Exxon stock.

  • Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday met virtually with top executives of drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the World Trade Organization are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move. Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

  • India smartphone sales set record, but COVID-19 surge to hit demand -report

    India's smartphone sales set a record for the January-to-March quarter this year, but a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections will hit future sales in the world's No.2 smartphone market, a research report showed on Monday. "These numbers should be taken with caution... consumer demand will take a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns," Counterpoint analyst Prachir Singh said. The research comes as India battles a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, which has spurred lockdowns in many regions and pressured the country's health system.

  • J&J execs get pay raises, but only after bruising shareholder 'Vote No' campaign

    NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) -Roughly 57% of investor votes cast backed healthcare company Johnson & Johnson's executive pay for 2020, a low level of support for a proposal most shareholders usually rubberstamp. The low support, not including abstentions, for the non-binding proposal comes after the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer urged other shareholders to vote "No" on the company's pay practices, namely because J&J sets aside certain litigation costs when calculating executive compensation, including from the U.S. opioid epidemic. J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

  • iOS 14.5: Mark Zuckerberg’s nightmare has arrived, thanks to Tim Cook

    Today is the day that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been dreading for more than a year, possibly even extending back to a private encounter he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook back in July 2019 at the annual Allen & Company investment bank conference that's regularly attended by America's corporate elite. The arrival on Monday of Apple's latest mobile operating software update, iOS 14.5, stands to dramatically reshape the business model that underpins pretty much the entirety of Facebook (its pervasive tracking that makes lucrative, hyper-personalized advertising possible). Thanks to The New York Times, we got a fascinating anecdote tucked into a piece on Monday that reveals Zuckerberg had a kind of quasi-bury the hatchet meeting with Cook in the private Allen & Co. encounter, where Zuckerberg asked the Apple CEO how he would deal with Facebook's worsening Cambridge Analytica scandal if he were in Mark's shoes. Cook's response stunned him -- the Facebook CEO was told he should immediately delete any information about people that he'd collected outside of Facebook's core apps. Zuckerberg should have known then and there that Facebook would eventually arrive at the point where it now finds itself this week, with the newest version of iOS now letting users tell companies like Facebook that, sorry, we don't want to be tracked around the Internet anymore. Apple in recent days made no bones about what's coming starting today, spelling out the changes very clearly in an update for app developers. “When submitting your app for review, any other form of tracking -- for example, by name or email address -- must be declared in the product page’s App Store Privacy Information section and be performed only if permission is granted through AppTrackingTransparency. You’ll also need to include a purpose string in the system prompt to explain why you’d like to track the user, per App Store Review Guideline 5.1.2(i). These requirements apply to all apps starting April 26, 2021.” Facebook, not surprisingly, has pushed back hard on this and launched a splashy marketing campaign to try in vain to rally users to its side in light of these coming changes from Apple. Even today at the eleventh hour, for example, I'm still seeing feel-good posts from Facebook in my news feed, posts that are desperate to convince users that "Good ideas deserve to be found," the implication being that for many small businesses, they won't be anymore if users disallow the ability to track their individual activity going forward. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihw_Al4RNno "Over the past few years, Apple started to aggressively drive a conversation about privacy, and as such, consumer awareness will only increase," DataGrail CEO and co-founder Daniel Barber told me about this. His company helps businesses manage compliance with GDPR and similar kinds of data privacy regulations. "(Apple's) new App Tracking Transparency feature informs people head-on with what’s happening to their personal data. By adding a pop-up in apps, Apple is forcing a conversation about privacy that was previously tucked away in privacy policies and (terms & conditions). Consumers will finally be asked -- at the right time -- how they want their personal data handled."

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.