Apple Leads the Dow Jones Into Five Weeks of Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, by a fraction, realized its fifth week of gains on Friday. A closing high of 0.8% in Friday gave the Dow a 0.1% increase across the week. Disregarding speculation that Apple could be dying, the iPhone maker’s shares led the Dow Jones 30 with 3.31% hike.

Dow Jones Shakes Off the Shutdown and Economic Fears

The index has remained relatively immune to economic and political factors. Though one could wonder how US stocks would have performed without the external pressures of the government shutdown and trade disputes with China.

Even mixed sentiments out of Davos on the potential of the recession didn’t seem to deter investors. With news of an end, however temporary, to the government shutdown investors turned back to technology stocks and bellwether stocks like Caterpillar.

Speaking to CNBC Jeff Kilburg, CEO of KKM Financial said:

Read the full story on CCN.com.