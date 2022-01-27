Apple to let iPhones accept credit cards without extra hardware - Bloomberg News

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is planning a new service that will allow small businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

For payments to get accepted on an iPhone, retailers currently use payment terminals to receive money on their iOS devices that are connected via Bluetooth, such as Block Inc's Square payment systems.

The new feature will instead turn the iPhone into a payment terminal, allowing merchants to accept payments with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, the Bloomberg report said.

The system will likely use iPhone's near field communications, or NFC, chip that is currently used for Apple Pay, the report said, adding the feature may roll out through a software update in the coming months.

The company has been working on the new feature since around 2020, the report https://bloom.bg/3u9lssh said, when it paid about $100 million for Mobeewave, a Canadian startup, that developed technology for smartphones to accept payments with the tap of a credit card.

Apple declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

According to the report, it is unclear whether the payment acceptance option will be branded as part of Apple Pay or if the company plans to partner with an existing payment network for the feature or launch it alone.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Apple grabs record China market share as Q4 sales surge-research

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Apple Inc achieved its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, when it was the top-selling vendor there for the first time in six years, research firm Counterpoint Research reported on Wednesday. The milestone coincided with the release of the iPhone 13, and amid otherwise stagnant demand for handsets as chief rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's [HWT.UL] market share declined. Apple's smartphone market share reached 23%, a record for the brand.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Fed Chief Powell Wipes Out Market Gains; Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    The stock market erased big gains as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes and more. Tesla beat views.

  • Microsoft's Azure makes it the ‘cloud king,’ analyst says

    Piper Sandler Cloud Software Analyst Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft revenues, its cloud business, and better-than-expected earnings.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Befor

  • Asian markets tumble after Fed says rates will rise ‘soon’

    Asian stock markets tumbled by unusually wide margins Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to start raising interest rates soon to cool inflation.

  • China’s Equity Benchmark Briefly Dips Into Bear Market Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark briefly dipped into bear market territory as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Obje

  • Did you know there’s a hidden paint app on your Mac? Here’s how to find it

    Every once in a while, Apple introduces a new OS for its Macs that provides us with brand new features. Apple’s OS X 10.10 Yosemite software introduced so many new features that users back in 2014. OS X had some old features that you might not know about that still exist today. Even now, with … The post Did you know there’s a hidden paint app on your Mac? Here’s how to find it appeared first on BGR.

  • 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid Specs Revealed, Plug-In and EV Models Confirmed

    Larger than before but with a similar gas-electric powertrain, the second-generation Niro will arrive in the U.S. later this year.

  • Japan $87 Billion Innovation Fund Ramps Up Alternative Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) innovation fund designed to support cutting edge research is boosting its focus on alternative investments as it nears its launch.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Ghosts renewed by CBS and nobody is more surprised than superfan Mark Hamill

    The 'Star Wars' actor posted his affection for the show on Twitter, and the cast couldn't be happier

  • The best TV deals under $1,000 to shop before the Super Bowl: Samsung, Vizio and TCL

    If you want a great display and rich features for your home viewing experience, these are the best TV deals under $1,000 from Sony, TCL and more.

  • McDonald's joked that it would accept dogecoin at its restaurants only if Tesla accepted its 'grimacecoin'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he'd eat a McDonald's Happy Meal on TV if the fast food chain accepted the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

  • ‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ Review: Damning Aviation Doc Feeds Your Fear of Flying

    On Oct. 29, 2018, Indonesian carrier Lion Air’s Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff. Nineteen weeks later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, headed to Kenya, also crashed, leaving a deep gouge in a field near the Addis Abba Bole Airport. All told, 346 passengers and crew were killed. Both planes were new […]

  • Apple poised for strong earnings despite supply constraints, Omicron

    Apple Inc navigated pandemic-related supply chain issues better than rivals at the end of 2021, likely helping the iPhone maker surpass Wall Street revenue growth targets of 6%, some analysts estimate. Apple, which is set to post quarterly earnings on Thursday, was buoyed by strong iPhone 13 sales globally, sales in China and continued growth in Mac shipments, several analysts told Reuters. The market is closely watching earnings at Apple, Tesla and other tech companies to see if they quell the sell-off that has wiped out nearly $3 trillion in value from the Nasdaq 100.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower After Fed Announcement; Nasdaq Erases Gains

    The Dow Jones reversed lower after the Fed announced it will halt asset purchases in March in time for an expected rate hike.

  • Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

    Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.09, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session.

  • Natural Gas Prices Capped by Unclear Weather Models

    Cold temperatures are expected to generate the strongest gas demand of the winter so far, topping the past week’s surge in the process.

  • Tech Stock Rally Evaporates as Powell Goes More Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- Signals of more rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell derailed a rally in technology stocks on Wednesday -- dashing hopes of a reprieve from the worst ever start to the year for the Nasdaq 100 Index.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long Covi

  • I got $63 worth of birthday fast-food freebies and you can too. But is it worth it?

    Our birthday haul included 11 edible gifts --- pizza, doughnuts and more --- worth a total value of $63